Prominent gun rights group sues Wyoming secretary of state, AG over electioneering law

It is unclear whether the secretary of state’s office is still investigating the group. The office did not return a request for comment Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation began late last year when the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce filed a complaint against Wyoming Gun Owners for not being registered with the Wyoming secretary of state’s office, as is required by election code when engaging in electioneering.

The lawyers representing Wyoming Gun Owners said they plan to filed a preliminary injunction this week to fast-track the case.

The state attorney general’s office declined to comment.

Wyoming Gun Owners did run aggressive campaign advertisements and sent mailers and emails about specific candidates. What Kolde and the gun rights group argues, however, is that the advertisements and mailers never expressly endorsed candidates but only communicated the candidates’ stances and voting records on gun policy.

The most recent lawsuit is in part an attempt to be able to run campaign advertisements and send mailers ahead of the 2022 election without being investigated again, Kolde said.

“Now (Wyoming Gun Owners is) left in a position where they want to speak again in the next election,” he said, “but they don’t know what they can say without the drawing another complaint or another investigation.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.