Rising home values have resulted in especially burdensome property taxes lately, especially for Wyoming residents on fixed incomes.

Lawmakers responded by filing more than a dozen bills aimed at property tax relief this session. They target everything from tax exemptions, to assessment values, to refund and deferral programs.

Here are the bills that were still in the running as of Tuesday afternoon.

Changing the assessment rate for real and personal property

Senate File 136, sponsored by Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, would reduce the assessment rate for all real and personal property for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 tax years from 9.5% to 8.5%.

The assessment rate is what determines how a home's market value translates to its assessed value.

Say your house was appraised for $500,000. Under the current statewide assessment rate, the assessed value would be $47,500.

Barring further amendments, Senate File 136 would drop that to $42,500 (at least, temporarily). The assessor’s office in your county would then multiply that amount by your local tax rate to determine what you’d owe in property taxes that year.

In Casper, for example, you pay $72.89 dollars for every $1,000 of assessed property. That means for an assessed home value of $42,500, you’d owe $3,098 in property taxes.

Senate File 136 cleared the Senate on Jan. 30 and has been received for introduction in the House.

Property tax exemption resolution for 'elderly and infirm'

Senate Joint Resolution 3 would recommend that the Legislature bring a constitutional amendment to create a new residential property tax exemption for the “elderly and infirm”.

Since it's not a bill, the resolution wouldn’t have any legal power. It’s just meant to signal interest in taking legislative action at a later time.

The resolution cleared the Senate on Jan. 26, and has been referred to the House Revenue Committee for further review.

Homestead exemption

House Bill 98, which last year earned sponsorship from the Joint Revenue Committee, would temporarily exempt homeowners from paying property taxes on the first $50,000 of their homes' fair market value (not to exceed 25% of that figure.)

Qualifying residents must have owned their homes for at least 5 years, and live there for six months out of the tax year.

An amendment adopted by the House Revenue Committee would only make the act effective until the end of 2025, and would set aside $40 million in general fund money to reimburse the Wyoming School Foundation Program and local governments for tax revenue lost under the exemption.

The bill on Tuesday passed its second reading in the Senate.

Property tax refund and deferral programs

A bill backed by the Joint Revenue Committee would expand eligibility for both the state and county-level property tax refund programs.

Under House Bill 99, the programs would begin accepting households earning less than or equal to 125% of the statewide median income or the median income in their county of residence, whichever is higher.

Applicants would not be able to own more than $150,000 in personal assets per adult in their households, unless the property taxes they owe exceed 10% of their household income, according to the bill.

The bill would also amend qualifications to require the taxpayer (or an immediate family member of the taxpayer) to live on the property for at least nine months out of the tax year.

House Bill 99 cleared the House last week and has been referred to the Senate Travel Committee for review.

Another bill sponsored by Rep. Martha Lawley, R-Worland, would introduce a number of changes to the state’s property tax deferral program, which was created to provide tax relief for people on limited incomes — namely long-term homeowners, seniors and people with disabilities.

The program allows counties to cover up to one-half of the property taxes owed by qualifying residents, which are transferred to liens on those homeowners properties.

House Bill 121 would, among other things, rehouse the program under the Wyoming Department of Revenue — rather than at the county level — and require the state to reimburse local governments for any deferred taxes.

The taxes would be due upon abandonment of the property, death of the homeowner or transfer of the property. If the total amount of deferred taxes grows to more than one-half of the home's fair market value, the department could decide to step in and require the owner to pay off the lien, the bill says.

The bill passed its third reading in the House on Thursday and has been referred to the Senate Revenue Committee.

Property tax acquisition study

House Bill 100, if adopted as currently written, would give the Department of Revenue $10,000 to commission a report on what it would take for Wyoming to transition to the so-called “acquisition” model of assessing property taxes. At its most basic, the model assesses properties based on the value residents acquired them, as opposed to the properties’ current market values.

The bill passed its third reading in the House on Monday by a 58-2 vote, and has been referred to the Senate Revenue Committee.

What didn’t make it

A bill sponsored by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson that would have made any government-owned or nonprofit childcare facilities exempt from property taxes failed its first reading in the House on Monday by a vote of 15-47.

Another piece of proposed legislation brought by Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, would have effectively repealed Wyoming’s personal property tax, which covers things like oil field equipment, titled mobile homes and more. That bill failed its third reading in the Senate on Monday by 14-17.

Another bill sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, sought to cap increases in the assessed values of both real and personal property at 5% per year. That means that no matter what the market does, if your house is assessed at $47,500 this year your property’s assessed value next year could not exceed $49,875.

Senate File 125 would have made exceptions for value increases due to changes to the property, like renovations or additions, however.

The bill was not considered for introduction in the Senate by the Legislature's Monday deadline.

A proposal brought by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander would have created a property tax relief authority to provide loans to tax-burdened homeowners. Case pitched Senate File 90 as an alternative to the state’s existing property tax deferral program. That bill also missed the Monday deadline for introduction.

Additional property tax relief proposals that died earlier in the session include:

a resolution brought by Rep. Tony Locke, R-Casper, encouraging the Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment to cap annual property assessment increases;

another bill sponsored by Locke to temporarily reduce property tax assessment rates for the 2023 tax year;

a proposal sponsored by Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, that would ban school and local government mill levy hikes that lead to an increase in state revenue;

a bill brought by Rep. Bill Allemand, R-Casper, that would create a residential property tax exemption for seniors and veterans;

a proposed constitutional amendment sponsored by Sen. Don Dockstader, R-Afton, that would implement an acquisition-based model for taxing Wyoming residential properties;

a bill brought by Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, that would allow renters to apply to the state property tax refund program, granted that they meet certain eligibility requirements; and

a bill sponsored by Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, increasing the annual property tax exemption amount for veterans.