Proposal to expand Medicaid dies in Wyoming Legislature, despite apparent momentum

The stars had seemed to align for Medicaid expansion in Wyoming this year, advocates said. The Biden administration offered new federal incentives. Lawmakers who for years railed against the idea began to soften to it. And for the first time in the near-decade proponents have worked to advance the proposal, a legislative chamber moved an expansion bill to its counterparts on the other end of the building.
Despite the apparent momentum, however, the bill to expand the federal insurance program beyond its currently limited eligibility never made it to the Senate floor. It died in a five-person committee on a 3-2 vote Wednesday, in front of a wide range of advocates including fellow Republican lawmakers, the Wyoming Business Council, the Cheyenne Catholic Diocese and several associations for health care workers.
It was the second time this session a bill to expand Medicaid was denied a Senate hearing. This vote removed any chance the proposal would become law this year.
The proposal did have its opponents, of course. They landed mostly in two camps: those with a philosophical opposition to “socialized medicine” and those concerned the federal incentives would run out after two years, leaving the state to pay the difference in the future.
Advocates argued savings would persist after two years. Some argued the state could eliminate the program after two years if the federal match were to shift.
“It’s not a silver bullet, but we give two years to ourselves as a legislative body to try to make it work and if not we pull out,” the bill’s sponsor, freshman Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, told the committee Wednesday.
The most recent federal pandemic relief plan includes a bonus for states that expand Medicaid. It offers those states an additional 5% federal match on traditional Medicaid costs.
The Wyoming Department of Health estimated that increase could have saved the state $34 million over the next two years.
Several advocates told the Star-Tribune ahead of Wednesday’s meeting they were unsure how the debate would play out. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services committee, which heard the bill, surprised some by passing a similar proposal earlier this month.
Freshman Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, previously voted to advance a Medicaid expansion proposal after decrying “socialized medicine” earlier in that meeting. Many felt his would be the swing vote this time around as well. But early in the discussion, McKeown voiced skepticism toward the bill.
“I’ve really got to applaud everybody’s effort on marketing this plan," McKeown said before public comment began, while asking questions of the Wyoming Department of Health. "… I’ve heard stuff like, ‘We’re leaving money on the table,’ how wonderful this is. … But the truth of the matter is in 2008 I as a business owner was capable of providing insurance to my employees and then we interjected the federal government, so what I was doing is now illegal.”
McKeown didn't specify how he was providing insurance to his employees before the Affordable Care Act became law. He did make similar comments at a meeting in early March, however, saying he ran a grocery store where many of his employees lost insurance when the act passed.
“Following that, now we’re going to interject more federal government, create more socialized medicine, and it's like the Hotel California, we can check in anytime we want but we can never leave,” McKeown continued, making a reference to an Eagles song repeated many times by lawmakers throughout this session.
He added that he felt expanding Medicaid would make individuals more reliant on public aid.
***
Opponents of Medicaid expansion also pushed back on how it could have affected the state’s budget in years to come. While the state would have saved more than $30 million over two years, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, some have wondered what happens afterward. No one knows the answer for sure.
Speaking against expansion for the Wyoming Liberty Group, lobbyist Cassie Craven voiced a fear about that uncertainty.
“While it might be easy for you to go home and look your constituents in the eye and say, ‘I got you free health care this year,’ how’s it going to feel in two years when you jerk it away?” Craven asked committee members.
Overwhelmingly, however, public comment was in support of expanding the insurance program that currently is limited to low-income children, pregnant women, and those with certain disabilities.
Expanding the program would have covered an estimated additional 25,000 uninsured residents by opening eligibility to include non-disabled adults who make under a certain income (about $8.25 an hour at 40 hours a week for an individual).
These are people who fall into a “coverage gap,” meaning they cannot afford marketplace or private insurance, but don’t meet the criteria for traditional Medicaid. The health department has estimated roughly 54,000 people fall into that gap, and that expanding Medicaid could cover between 14,000 to 38,000 people, depending on how many people actually applied. The department estimated the true number would fall close to 25,000.
Sheridan County resident Danielle Arnoux, a single mother who lost income during the pandemic said access to Medicaid through the CARES Act saved her life. She had a master’s degree, owns a home and was working to start her own business before the pandemic hit.
During lockdown, she became depressed and was only able to access care through Medicaid because of temporary relief from the federal act.
The bill, which passed the House of Representatives on third reading by a 32-28 margin, now advances to the Senate.
“If I wasn’t able to get Medicaid, I don’t know if I would be here testifying right now,” she said. “I am an able-body. I work, I work hard, I have a master’s-level education, and I truly resent ... when I hear people talk about how if I have Medicaid it's going to cause me to be dependent.”
Wyoming Primary Care Association Executive Director Jan Cartwright asked lawmakers to consider these federal dollars as the state does the other federal support it receives.
“Wyoming receives more federal subsidies than any other state, but now we’re going to draw the line at people who are poor? That’s where we’re going to say we don’t want to take federal money?” she asked.
***
A spokesperson for the Cheyenne Catholic Diocese, Mike Leman, also asked the committee to consider low-income residents. He explained emergency rooms cannot turn someone away because they cannot pay for care. He repeated what many have said throughout the session, that when a person does not have health insurance, they don’t get primary care and therefore access care through other means.
Leman said he testified in favor of a Medicaid expansion bill six years ago.
“And the question then was if not this, then what? And when?” he said. “Here we are, the question still remains.”
To conclude testimony, Reps. Pat Sweeney, and Steve Harshman, both of Casper, asked the committee to give the bill a chance to be heard on the Senate floor.
"I've always prided myself as the most pro-life speaker in the history of Wyoming," Harshman said before pausing. "These are lives too."
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, who opposed the last bill the committee heard, asked Harshman and Sweeney before the vote if sending it to the floor would provide any more information.
"Should we send this to the floor to hear the same thing over and over again?" Hutchings asked.
Despite pleas to give the bill a chance for a debate on the Senate floor, the bill died with Sens. Fred Baldwin and Dan Furphy in favor and Sens. Hutchings, McKeown and Anthony Bouchard against.
The result, however, will not deter proponents, activist Nate Martin of the policy group Better Wyoming said.
“Wyoming has not built a broad robust grassroots movement on behalf of Medicaid expansion before,” he said last week when asked what would happen if the bill was defeated. “That's exactly what we're doing.”
Martin is part of a broad coalition of Wyoming organizations and individuals advocating for expansion called Healthy Wyoming. He believes that organizing helped move the needle this session.
“There is this new federal incentive," he said. "The federal incentive is not going away and neither are we.”
