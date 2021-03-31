Proposal to expand Medicaid dies in Wyoming Legislature, despite apparent momentum

Advocates argued savings would persist after two years. Some argued the state could eliminate the program after two years if the federal match were to shift.

“It’s not a silver bullet, but we give two years to ourselves as a legislative body to try to make it work and if not we pull out,” the bill’s sponsor, freshman Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, told the committee Wednesday.

The most recent federal pandemic relief plan includes a bonus for states that expand Medicaid. It offers those states an additional 5% federal match on traditional Medicaid costs.

The Wyoming Department of Health estimated that increase could have saved the state $34 million over the next two years.

Several advocates told the Star-Tribune ahead of Wednesday’s meeting they were unsure how the debate would play out. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services committee, which heard the bill, surprised some by passing a similar proposal earlier this month.

Freshman Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, previously voted to advance a Medicaid expansion proposal after decrying “socialized medicine” earlier in that meeting. Many felt his would be the swing vote this time around as well. But early in the discussion, McKeown voiced skepticism toward the bill.