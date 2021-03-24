Proposal to expand Medicaid in Wyoming passes House for first time

Medicaid expansion passed a Wyoming legislative chamber Wednesday for the first time in the near-decade it's been on the table. The bill passed the Wyoming House of Representatives on third reading by a 32-28 margin.
It must pass three readings in the Senate and receive approval from Gov. Mark Gordon before becoming law.
The Senate killed a nearly identical bill Monday without a hearing.
The proposal, House Bill 162, made it past a first reading deadline Monday as the last bill lawmakers heard before adjourning, and sailed through second reading without a single amendment.
But as it came up for a final hearing before being sent off to the Senate for another three reads, House lawmakers began rallying against the proposal.
Arguments against the bill ranged from budgetary concerns to philosophical notions that those eligible would not work as hard because of the government assistance.
“We’re talking about able-bodied people here, these able-bodied people are going to have the choice of free health care," said Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, opposing the bill. "That’s what we’re going to provide."
“We do not let anybody go through life without the opportunity to get health care, but if we’re going to provide free health care, people are naturally going to accept that and they’re not going to value it because what was the price they paid for it? Nothing.”
Several lawmakers worried more residents than predicted would enroll in the program, costing the state more money. Others worried how the state would fund the program in perpetuity.
“I haven’t heard once how our state is going to pay for this,” said Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper. He added later: “There’s no appropriation, there's no discussion on how much this is going to cost. It’s all predicated on a supposed match.”
But those advocating for the legislation pushed back, saying there is no backup plan, and no better ideas have been proposed.
“It amazes me how willing we are in other situations to take care of if there is just one, but in this case we know there are thousands,” the bill's sponsor, freshman Rep. John Romero-Martinez, R-Cheyenne, told those opposing the legislation as the debate went on.
“This wasn’t just something that came up out of anyone’s head this year,” said Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne. “Since I’ve been in the legislature (since) 2103 … we’ve been looking at Medicaid Expansion, we’ve been looking at insurance options, we’ve been looking selling insurance across state lines, we’ve been looking at ways to fund family practice clinics. ... There’s been … close to 10 years worth of attempts to find other programs."
She continued, “After 10 years of trying to come up with plan B, I see no plan B, but I do see people coming through the Labor committee having serious, serious needs.”
Expanding the federal health insurance program Medicaid would cover an estimated 25,000 additional Wyoming residents. Currently, that program is only open to a select group of residents, including pregnant women, low-income families and those with certain disabilities. The expansion would have extended that coverage to any non-disabled adult making less than 138% of the federal poverty level.
The bill is now in the hands of the Senate floor leader, who will decide if and when the proposal gets heard in that chamber.
