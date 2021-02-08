Proposal would reimburse home school and private school families in Wyoming

The reimbursement would come from money allocated by the state to school districts per student. That money comes from the state’s School Foundation Fund and is based largely on a district’s average daily membership, often referred to simply as their “ADM.”

Wilson’s bill would give school districts those dollars for private school students, including those being home-schooled, and parents would be eligible to receive up to half of that money depending on the costs incurred for their child’s education.

Parents would need to submit an itemized expense report to receive the money. They would also need to notify the district of their intent to do so by Aug. 1 ahead of a new fall semester and Dec. 1 ahead of a new spring semester.

The scenario ensures school districts receive additional dollars they typically would not and allows students of any income level to attend private or home school if they chose to.

But as the state stares down a $300 million school funding deficit, Wilson acknowledged the fiscal impact could be a hard sell for some. Lawmakers are already considering a bill to cut $100 million from the school foundation fund to shrink the gap.