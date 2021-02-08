Proposal would reimburse home school and private school families in Wyoming

Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne, wants to help students and school districts amid impending budget cuts and an unprecedented year for alternative teaching models.
“I think I have an education bill that will make everyone happy,” she remembers telling House leadership this summer.
House Bill 106 seeks to accomplish two goals: providing a buffer to school districts from impending budget cuts and offering more flexible options for students.
The legislation would give school districts money for students who reside in the district but are home-schooled or attend private schools. Parents of those students would be eligible for half of that money.
Wilson explained not all students need or want a public school education, but if a family doesn’t have the means to support private or home schooling, those students don’t have the same freedom as a child from a wealthy family that can shoulder the costs on their own.
“I wouldn’t have brought this bill in a normal year,” she said, but the pandemic has highlighted virtual education and alternative models and has showcased how some students prefer those methods over in-person instruction.
She also stressed the bill does not create a voucher program for private institutions. Instead, parents would be directly reimbursed for money spent on their child’s education if that student is not enrolled in a public school district.
The reimbursement would come from money allocated by the state to school districts per student. That money comes from the state’s School Foundation Fund and is based largely on a district’s average daily membership, often referred to simply as their “ADM.”
Wilson’s bill would give school districts those dollars for private school students, including those being home-schooled, and parents would be eligible to receive up to half of that money depending on the costs incurred for their child’s education.
Parents would need to submit an itemized expense report to receive the money. They would also need to notify the district of their intent to do so by Aug. 1 ahead of a new fall semester and Dec. 1 ahead of a new spring semester.
The scenario ensures school districts receive additional dollars they typically would not and allows students of any income level to attend private or home school if they chose to.
But as the state stares down a $300 million school funding deficit, Wilson acknowledged the fiscal impact could be a hard sell for some. Lawmakers are already considering a bill to cut $100 million from the school foundation fund to shrink the gap.
The Wyoming Department of Education estimates roughly 5,100 students across Wyoming who are not enrolled in public school would be eligible for this program. If parents of all of those students sought reimbursements through this program, it would cost nearly $65 million in the first year, gradually increasing to $67.5 million by year three.
But Wilson said that estimate is likely high. From her discussions with home-schooled students and school districts, she estimates 20% of eligible students would opt into the program if passed into law.
She added she doesn’t anticipate the program having a severe administrative burden. The proposal would have the Wyoming Department of Education develop a uniform reimbursement form so districts would not have to develop their own accounting plans.
Brian Farmer, executive director of the Wyoming School Board Association, said his organization does not have an official stance on the proposal, but a few details have grabbed his attention.
“Something that costs more is something we evaluate carefully,” he said of the bill’s fiscal note. The $65 million cost may not be a sticking point, but he would want to ensure the extra dollars go to benefit students.
He also said private education does not receive state oversight the same way public dollars spent at public institutions do.
“With money comes accountability,” Farmer said. “Does this present a situation where there are public dollars without accountability?”
School districts are obligated to report a variety of metrics gauging student success. Private schools do not owe the state that same transparency.
Under Wilson’s proposal, parents would need to submit their planned curriculum to the district, but the parents would not be required to teach the same curriculum taught in the school district.
Farmer did not offer an opinion on the bill, saying he was waiting for additional information on the cost of the program and what accountability measures would be used to ensure the public money given to home-schooled and private school students was used to better their education.
Wilson’s bill is co-sponsored by eight additional members of the legislature representing both chambers.
The bill has been referred to the House Education Committee, which will convene Feb. 22 for three days to consider bills ahead of an in-person legislative session March 1. Wilson’s bill may be considered at that time.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes