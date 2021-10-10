Proposed bill would make it clear: Tribes are eligible for Business Council money

A bill draft proposed by the Select Committee on Tribal Relations aims to make it clear: the state’s tribes are eligible for Wyoming Business Council funding.
In an August committee meeting, WBC staff said that an interpretation of current state statute by the Wyoming Attorney General’s office found that there was no clearly defined way for tribes to participate in the council’s Business Ready Community program.
The statute currently lists towns, cities, counties, joint powers boards and, in some cases, other local government entities as eligible for that money.
The committee, meeting on Friday for the final time this session, voted to advance a bill draft that adds explicit references to the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes, the Wind River Indian Reservation and any “cooperative tribal governing body” with representation from both tribes.
The draft now includes the tribes and the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council in the list of entities eligible for WBC funding for things including workforce housing infrastructure, community facilities and other public infrastructure covered by the council’s Business Ready Communities program.
Although it may not have been listed explicitly in the law, WBC maintains that tribes can already apply for that funding.
At the committee’s last meeting, WBC Investment Division Director Julie Kozlowski said the AG’s office suggested the tribes could apply for funding after entering into a cooperative agreement with the state.
A note on the business council’s website also says the council may enter into contracts or agreements with the tribes “in order to promote the purpose of the program and fund infrastructure projects.”
But the committee objected to the extra step only required for tribal applications. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. also pointed out that taxes on tribal minerals also contribute to funding the WBC grants.
On Friday, the current draft passed with all references to those cooperative agreements looking to be repealed. Committee co-chair Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, said the AG’s office told him they were on board with the changes.
Larsen said that the bill, along with another that aims to update language in statutes referring to the tribes, will likely be brought in the House during the upcoming legislative session.
Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said that in 2006 and 2007, WBC supported a handful of projects by tribal committees. But in the nearly 15 years since then, Dorrell said, neither tribe has brought a project to the council.
“That tells me that this question of eligibility and providing clarity has been around for a while,” Dorrell told the committee. “We felt like we really need to fix this.”
Eastern Shoshone Business Council member Mike Ute told the community that his tribal leadership had looked over the bill draft and agreed to support it. Northern Arapaho attorney Clare Johnson also gave the go-ahead.
The committee also advanced a bill on Friday which would make sweeping corrections and updates to Indigenous and tribal references in Wyoming’s state statutes.
The most common changes include adding the word “Indian” to the “Wind River Indian Reservation,” replacing mentions of the now-defunct Joint Business Council with the catch-all “cooperative tribal governing body” and making sure that Eastern Shoshone is listed first wherever both tribes are referenced.
Rep. Andi Clifford, D-Riverton, said that that last change is meant to honor the Shoshone as the initial residents of the reservation area.
“It’s small, but meaningful,” she said.
In older statutes that mention the Shoshone Indian Reservation, whose area today is largely encompassed by the modern Wind River Reservation, an amendment would also add a historical designation for the retired name.
