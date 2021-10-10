Proposed bill would make it clear: Tribes are eligible for Business Council money

A note on the business council’s website also says the council may enter into contracts or agreements with the tribes “in order to promote the purpose of the program and fund infrastructure projects.”

But the committee objected to the extra step only required for tribal applications. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. also pointed out that taxes on tribal minerals also contribute to funding the WBC grants.

On Friday, the current draft passed with all references to those cooperative agreements looking to be repealed. Committee co-chair Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, said the AG’s office told him they were on board with the changes.

Larsen said that the bill, along with another that aims to update language in statutes referring to the tribes, will likely be brought in the House during the upcoming legislative session.

Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said that in 2006 and 2007, WBC supported a handful of projects by tribal committees. But in the nearly 15 years since then, Dorrell said, neither tribe has brought a project to the council.

“That tells me that this question of eligibility and providing clarity has been around for a while,” Dorrell told the committee. “We felt like we really need to fix this.”