Proposed Food Freedom Act amendments could boost opportunities for Wyoming farmers

“One of the points a lot of producers came up with is that it’s kind of ambiguous who we can sell to, who can be an agent to sell this with, and is it OK if we’re able to sell these goods into grocery stores and markets,” Miller said. “There have been a lot of producers who have felt like that’s been a barrier to expanding their business because they don’t feel comfortable beginning to sell their goods to grocers and retail outlets because of the verbiage of the previous Food Freedom Act.”

A new piece of legislation released this week, however, could help to change that.

A bill introduced by Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Torrington, seeks to expand the scope of the state’s Food Freedom Act with a number of amendments that will allow specific, non-hazardous type homemade goods — like jams, uncut vegetables, nuts, candies, pastas and dry soup mixes — to be sold in traditional retailers, like a supermarket.

Duncan did not return a request for comment by press time. However, the language of the bill was lauded by farmers like Adam Bunker of Sheridan-based Papa Joe’s Produce. Barring a few issues with the language of the bill and a broad reading of “potentially hazardous” food — think meat or raw milk — Bunker said the bill was a significant improvement to the status quo.