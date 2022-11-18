Proposed tweaks to state budget aim to address inflation, save for the future

The governor’s proposed supplemental budget for the upcoming two-year budget cycle looks pretty optimistic amid unexpected revenue boosts for Wyoming.

State revenues outperformed predictions from the beginning of this year thanks to spikes in oil and natural gas prices as well as soaring demand for coal, among other things. Investment returns from Wyoming’s trust funds have also done well.

That revenue, in addition to savings afforded by COVID-19 relief money, has put Wyoming’s rainy day fund at over $2 billion — an unprecedented amount in the state’s history. On top of that, there’s a roughly $913 million surplus in the general fund and the budget reserve account — the state’s two checking accounts.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s 2023-2024 supplemental budget proposal, which suggests tweaks to the big budget that the Legislature passed in March, would leave the rainy day fund alone and put nearly half of the surplus $913 million into savings.

The biggest chunk — $412 million — would go to the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund, which generated roughly a third of the money for Wyoming’s general fund in the last two-year budget cycle. Gordon also proposed moving money into the Common School Permanent Land Fund, revenue from which pays for the state’s K-12 education.

Money would go to other funds, too.

The state’s energy matching fund would get $50 million to invest in Wyoming’s energy future. The fund was made to attract private and federal money to the state for energy-related projects like carbon capture, utilization and storage, which could be eligible for matching funds from the federal government. Gordon, aspiring toward a potential carbon capture facility in Wyoming, suggested taking advantage of that funding opportunity “while the federal iron is hot.”

Another $35 million would go to Wyoming’s Tomorrow Fund, which pays for scholarships that help older students further their education. Gordon asked the private sector to raise an additional $5 million for the fund.

Another big part of the governor’s budget attempts to buffer the challenges brought on by record inflation in Wyoming, what the governor’s office calls a “double-edged sword” that has boosted the state’s revenue but also increased every day costs for Wyomingites.

The recommendations would extend the state’s property tax relief program for a second year, for example. The budget also proposes setting aside $13.7 million for inflationary costs around delivering state services, like travel, food at state facilities and health care. Another $50 million would boost construction projects that the Legislature has already approved, but that have lagged because of inflation. The supplemental budget would also make funds available for school facility repairs as they’re identified in the state’s ongoing assessment of facility conditions across Wyoming.

Another priority in the supplemental budget aims to address rising health care costs.

It suggests increasing payments to long-term care facilities and dental care reimbursement rates for Medicaid recipients. The budget would put special revenue into the Mental Health Board to manage administrative tasks and help increase the number of certified providers in Wyoming. Gordon also suggested using federal tax money from Wyoming to boost mental health and suicide prevention programs.

Gordon’s budget would also adopt the Joint Education Committee’s recommendation for a $70 million external cost adjustment to the state’s education budget, rather than the Joint Appropriations Committee’s slashed cost adjustment of roughly $43 million. External cost adjustments change funding when the price of paying for professional and nonprofessional staff, utilities and other non-staff resources changes. These adjustments are meant to ensure that school districts can keep buying the same amount of resources even if the price of those resources goes up.

Gordon also recommends putting $10 million back into the Mineral Royalty Grant program and reversing the planned shutdown of those funds. The program awards grants to address emergency situations that pose a threat to the public, to comply with federal or state mandates and to provide essential public services.

The budget would also invest money into cybersecurity, predator and invasive species control and hydrologic modeling meant to help find solutions to the historic drought impacting Wyoming’s water resources.

The governor’s budget proposal will have to go through the Legislature in January for approval. But outside of minor reallocations of money and increases or decreases in the overall budget amount, the Legislature generally follows along the lines of what the governor has proposed.

The state also needs to appropriate the rest of its ARPA funds, or COVID-19 relief money, by the end of 2024. That money has to be spent by the end of 2026. Gordon will have a separate proposal for those dollars sometime in mid-December, according to the governor’s spokesperson.