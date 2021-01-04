Protesters, far right lawmakers criticize Gordon's response to COVID-19 pandemic

More than 100 protesters gathered Monday outside of the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne to protest Gov. Mark Gordon and the state's COVID-19 public health orders.
The demonstration was led by a group of current and former state lawmakers, who harshly criticized Gordon's response to the pandemic, which has so far killed 438 Wyomingites and slowed the state's economy to a crawl.
Former Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, urged people to push back against public health orders that have included a mask mandate and limits on the size of public gatherings. He criticized the lack of public input on the orders, the strictest of which were enacted after the state experienced a deadly surge in cases that placed historical stresses on the state's hospital system.
Wyoming, Clem said, was governed by the rule of law, not science.
"We are here because we love our freedom and because the man in that building is a tyrant," Clem, whose time as a lawmakers ended this week, told the crowd.
At one point, Clem asked demonstrators whether they would vote for Gordon, a Republican, when he's up for reelection in two years.
"No," the crowd loudly responded.
At one point, some demonstrators burned masks.
"They don't like us burning masks, but they love trampling on our freedoms," Clem said.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, used the rally to push for the use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment. The treatment was pushed by President Donald Trump last year, but a National Institute of Health study in November found hydroxychloroquine provided no benefit to adults who had been hospitalized after contracting the virus.
At one point, Bouchard called Gordon a "criminal" for not allowing the use of hydroxychloroquine, although the governor does not dictate treatment options for doctors and other health care personnel. He also called for State Health Officer Alexia Harrist to resign or be fired.
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, meanwhile, cited several quotes from the founding fathers while arguing that people should take "personal responsibility" for their own health care decisions. Restaurants should be allowed to full reopen, she said, and parents should decide whether kids wear masks.
Wyoming public schools have required students to wear masks when social distancing is not an option.
The protest comes amid a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. That drop followed the statewide mask order and some health care officials have credited that step for slowing the virus' spread in Wyoming.