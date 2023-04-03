While defending her view that LGBTQ people have a right to arm and protect themselves, Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza apologized on Monday for "failing to recognize the potential impact" of a meme she posted on social media that some have criticized as being an invitation for violence.

The meme, which the House Minority Whip posted Friday on Instagram in recognition of the international Transgender Day of Visibility, depicts an older woman pointing a scoped rifle with the caption "Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists and bigots!" She's wearing the colors of the transgender flag.

"The meme is a nod to a cause I have long supported: Armed self defense for the LGTBQ community," Provenza said in a Monday statement. "Queer and trans people are disproportionately victims of violence, targeted because of their sexuality and gender expression, including in Wyoming."

She continued on to say that LGBTQ people and their allies "depend on Second Amendment rights for protection," with some even organizing armed groups to watch over LGBTQ events.

"That said, I apologize for failing to recognize the potential impact of my actions on social media, which have contributed to inflammatory and distracting online discourse," she said. "Especially in these divisive times, we must always maintain focus on working toward collaborative solutions to the problems facing our state and its residents."

Angry response

Members of the hard-line Wyoming Freedom Caucus and others criticized Provenza for sharing the meme less than a week after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, killed six people. On Sunday, the caucus denounced Provenza on Facebook and Twitter, referencing in its posts reports that the Nashville shooter was a transgender person.

"Not even one week after a radical transgender activist slaughtered 6 Christians, including 3 young children, a Wyoming legislator for HD45 shares a disgusting call for further violence," the posts say. "The Wyoming Legislature's House Minority Whip should be ashamed of herself."

By Monday morning, national outlets like Fox News and Breitbart had published stories about the Wyoming lawmaker's post.

The caucus said in an emailed statement to the Star-Tribune late Monday morning that the group "will be seeking accountability, as the body often does with other legislators." It's not clear what form that "accountability" will take. The caucus didn't immediately respond to follow-up questions from the Star-Tribune.

The caucus pushed several pieces of legislation this session that aimed to restrict transgender individuals, including bills to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for minors and bar transgender women and girls from competing on female school sports teams. The latter bill, which Provenza opposed, became law.

Members of the caucus were also behind a December letter penned to the University of Wyoming criticizing the school for its decision to suspend the tabling privileges of a church elder who targeted a transgender student by name. The student, who was the first transgender woman to be admitted to a University of Wyoming sorority in the school's history, is at the center of a lawsuit seeking to remove her from the sorority.

Wyoming Freedom Caucus members and others have suggested that Provenza should resign for sharing the meme. Some noted that a top aide for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigned last week after tweeting a meme that was criticized for inviting violence just hours after the Nashville shooting. The meme featured a character from the film "Gloria" holding a gun in each hand with a caption that read: "Us when we see transphobes."

Backlash against Provenza’s post has also resulted in death threats toward the Wyoming lawmaker. While “strongly and unequivocally” condemning Provenza’s action on social media, Speaker of the House Albert Sommers, who called for civility in his opening speech for the legislative session this year, called these threats “reprehensible and unlawful” in a statement Monday evening.

“Again, there is simply no room in the legislative sphere for use of fear or threatened violence,” Sommers said.

Self defense?

Provenza said in her Monday statement that she supports the second amendment, and that she believes everyone has a right to defend themselves and their communities. She emphasized her belief that there's a difference between using guns for self defense and using guns in mass shootings.

"Defenders of the Second Amendment, including the Freedom Caucus, have for decades pointed out the clear difference between using guns for mass shootings and using them for self defense," she said.

"I respectfully encourage my colleagues in the Legislature to remember these conversations, and to remember their response when anti-gun groups tried to use tragic mass shootings to paint all gun owners as violent."

It's not clear why Provenza decided specifically to emphasize the use of guns for self defense in her post recognizing the Transgender Day of Visibility when she could have highlighted other aspects of being transgender, or if she had considered the context of the recent school shooting. Provenza didn't immediately respond to follow-up questions from the Star-Tribune.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus, which emphasizes protection of second amendment rights, didn't comment before deadline on Provenza's response to critics.

Sommers said in his Monday statement that Provenza’s post “serves to divide our state.” He noted Provenza’s apology for the potential negative impact of her post and called for her and other lawmakers “to take care that their actions on social media…” and promote civility.

“I will continue to evaluate complaints that I receive on this issue according to rules of the Wyoming House of Representatives,” he said.

It's not the first time a Wyoming lawmaker has turned to social media to vent their feelings in a way that drew criticism for violent overtones.

In 2021, Gillette Republican Sen. Troy McKeown was criticized for a Facebook post that some said invited violence.

“So one of our school districts arrest a student for violating their unconstitutional mandates and the senate refuses to hear a bill to reduce their authority but passes a gambling bill you know where their priorities are,” McKeown wrote.

“We will not lay down. In fact, some defended the school boards … the conservatives will no longer be bullied by the powers that be. Remember it’s the 3rd rib …”

The last comment referenced a meme accompanying the post, which read, "When life gives you lemons, fix bayonets!"

McKeown told the Star-Tribune and other Wyoming news outlets following backlash to the post that his comments weren't meant to be taken literally, and that he wasn't trying to encourage violence.

The same year, Cheyenne Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who has been the subject of multiple ethics complaints, shared a meme on his congressional campaign's Facebook page accusing former White House Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci of lying and suggesting that the doctor should be executed, WyoFile reported.

The Wyoming Democratic Party reported both Bouchard's and McKeown's posts to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to reports from the time.

Bouchard and McKeown still serve in the Wyoming Senate.

Some people replying to the Wyoming Freedom Caucus' posts criticizing Provenza questioned why members of the caucus hadn't denounced similar posts by other Wyoming lawmakers. The caucus didn't immediately respond to the Star-Tribune's request for comment regarding McKeown's and Bouchard's posts, and whether or not members think they are comparable to the current situation with Provenza.

It's unclear if the Wyoming Democratic Party on its part has or will take action in response to Provenza's post. The Star-Tribune's calls to the party and its chairman — Joe Barbuto — were not immediately returned.