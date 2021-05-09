Public will be able to remotely access all Wyoming legislative meetings during interim

Allowing remote participation, for lawmakers and for citizens, brings its own set of opportunities and drawbacks.

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said it increases transparency and allows more people — including those from far corners of the state — to participate easily. But tuning in and making comments over video rather than sitting in the same room as legislators may lead to angrier and less constructive input.

“In my opinion, making eye contact is important,” Rothfuss said. “Being able to have follow-up conversations in the hall, learning through outside questioning, those are the kinds of things that really enrich the experience and learning we get from public participation.”

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said he’d noticed the tone of participants changing during this year’s session. Before, those wanting to give input had to come sit across from those they were trying to influence and were able to participate even while a committee worked and tweaked bills.