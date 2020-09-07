Purchasers of 5M acres in southern Wyoming see potential for expanded renewable energy development

That land, which was part of the land grant that helped build the nation’s first transcontinental railroad, is considered one of the world’s largest sources of trona and has proven to be a reliable source of oil revenues over the years despite changing hands several times throughout its history.

Those revenues, plus the potential of getting even greater use out of those lands, ultimately compelled Orion to outbid Wyoming by hundreds of millions of dollars to close the deal and potentially open the door to even greater development opportunities in the long term.

“Royalties of this scale with the underlying quality these assets have is quite rare,” Lamb said. “And to have an opportunity to acquire those is unique, let alone having one in a great local jurisdiction with great local partners and a lot of option value, just given the size of the land package and the mineral package. And really, all of the current cash flow is being generated from a just fraction of that.”

“We’re long-term investors, and this is a long-term business we’re setting up here,” he added.