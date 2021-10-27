Rammell launches campaign website, bashes Gov. Mark Gordon

Rex Rammell, Rock Springs veterinarian and frequent candidate, officially announced his bid for governor of Wyoming on Tuesday.

Rammell previously announced his candidacy in February, but he dubbed the recent announcement his official bid with the launch of his campaign website.

In the upcoming 2022 election, he will be running as a Republican against incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon.

Rammell, a veterinarian, focused his official announcement around COVID-19 vaccinations and Gordon’s “lack of leadership.”

“Wyoming continues to struggle with multiple issues, but none greater than the lack of leadership provided by Governor Gordon,” Rammell said in the announcement.

After voicing his opposition to vaccine mandates in the announcement, Rammell clarified that he is pro-vaccination.

“The risk of death is much greater than the risk of adverse reactions to the vaccine,” the statement said.

Rammell did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Rammell has run for the Wyoming Statehouse, governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate in Wyoming and Idaho. All of those bids were unsuccessful, with Rammell typically losing his campaigns by margins of 28 points or more.

During his 2020 campaign for the Wyoming Senate in Pinedale, the legitimacy of his residency was called into question. Rammell filed to run using the Pinedale address of his veterinary clinic, WyoFile reported at the time. At the time, he also owned a home in neighboring Sweetwater County. Rammell told WyoFile he was living at the clinic while remodeling it.

In 2018, Rammell ran for governor as a member of the Constitution Party, but only obtained 3% of the vote in the general election. The Democratic candidate got 27.5% of the vote.

Rammell will be on a “get vaccinated” tour of Wyoming during the week of Nov. 1. This story will be updated when the stops on his tour are released.

