Ranked-choice voting in Wyoming? Lawmakers reject proposal.

CHEYENNE — Ranked choice voting probably won't be in the cards for Wyomingites anytime soon.
The House Corporations Committee on Friday voted 6-3 to reject a bill that would have created an optional municipal ranked choice voting pilot. Reps. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, and Mike Yin, D-Jackson, voted in favor of the bill.
House Bill 49 would have created a ranked choice voting pilot for nonpartisan municipal races. Municipalities could opt into the program if they wanted to, but wouldn't be required to do so. Municipalities that chose to participate would have been responsible for all expenses related to administering the ranked choice system.
A woman votes in the primary election on Aug. 16 at the Natrona County Library in Casper. A proposal to allow ranked-choice voting at the municipal level failed in the Wyoming Legislature on Friday.
Madeline Carter file, Star-Tribune
The idea behind the ranked choice voting pilot comes from similar legislation that Utah passed in 2018. Since then, more than 20 municipalities in that state have opted into that state's pilot program. Several people from Utah offered positive testimony for the ranked choice system in their state during the committee's meeting on Friday.
Secretary of State Chuck Gray, whose office oversees statewide elections in Wyoming, opposed the legislation.
Before Wyoming's legislative session started earlier this month, the previous Joint Corporations Committee voted down a more sweeping election reform bill that would have put in place open primary and ranked choice general elections in Wyoming.
Many of those who have shared their views on the system have said that they're worried the system would be too complicated, and that this could disenfranchise voters.
The House Corporations Committee also threw out a bill on Wednesday a bill that would have
stripped political parties’ role in filling vacancies for some federal and state offices, requiring special elections if more than half of an officer’s term remained, and moved along another bill on Monday that would randomize candidate names on general election ballots.
PHOTOS: Casper voters head to the polls
Casper votes
A poll worker points out where fellow volunteer Anne Carlson needs to initial each ballot on Tuesday morning at the Natrona County Library. Along with state and national races, voters cast ballots to decide who should serve on the Casper City Council.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Voters cast ballots in the midterm elections on Tuesday at the Natrona County Library.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A voter cast a ballots on Tuesday at the Natrona County Library.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A voter heads in to cast a ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Heather Belden waits to make sure voters' ballots get accepted by the machines and to give them a sticker on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A dog barks while waiting for its owner to vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Jeff Peterson, right, walks into vote with MariKay Warner and Todd Warner on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Voters head into the Natrona County Library to cast their ballot in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tom Rohde poses outside after voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tim Simeroth waits in line to get his ballot on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tim Simeroth casts his vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll worker Heather Belden waits to make sure voters' ballots are accepted by the ballot machine on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Election workers help a woman figure out where her voting location on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Rob Hendry welcomes people to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Kit Jennings, a former lawmaker and now a poll worker, holds up to show that his space to check in voters is open during the lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Lynn Lange and Carolyn Christie, election workers, talk while they wait for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Sue Townsend, an election worker, tells a story during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, helps walk a community member through the necessary steps to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, waits to hand out stickers to community members on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, waits for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, waits to hand out stickers to community members on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, waits for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A stack of used voter tickets during the midterm on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Sue Townsend, an election worker, talks to a young man who voted before giving him a sticker during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, gives both Tara and Ben Follum a sticker after voting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Key Patchen and Debbie Nestas, election workers, help walk a community members through the necessary steps to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, hands a sticker to a community member after she dropped off her ballot on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Election booths sit empty during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll workers help voters during Tuesday's election at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. The election saw more write-in votes than normal.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members stop by the polls after work to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Old North Casper School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members stop by the polls after work to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
June Hartman, a local elections coordinator who has helped out for 35 years, watches as a man casts his vote on Tuesday at Bethel Baptist Church. Voter turnout fell this election, new figures show.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Lois Purvis, a election worker, helps community members through the election process on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Every election site also has a special voting machine for those with visual or audio impairments and it is seen on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll workers raise numbers to show they are available for voters during the lunch rush on Tuesday at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds polling place in Casper. Natrona County voters were deciding Tuesday whether to extend the 1-cent tax for the 17th time.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Follow Maya Shimizu Harris on Twitter @M_ShimizuHarris
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.