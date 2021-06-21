Redistricting is ramping up in Wyoming. Here’s what to expect

With every new census, those characteristics can fluctuate, spurred by anything from new development in a downtown neighborhood to a bust in the oil and gas fields. Members of the Legislature, with the help of local officials, are tasked with redrawing the maps every decade to reflect those changes in a manner that ensures equitable representation.

Once county-level census data (or at least estimates) are available, lawmakers — with the help of a Geographic Information Systems consultant and legal counsel — will compare demographic changes from the 2010 to 2020 census in an effort to gauge where the most significant redraws will need to occur. From there, specific committee members (typically hailing from the Corporations Committee) begin the lengthy process of meeting with local residents and officials to fine tune where the lines will ultimately fall.

Once preliminary maps are drawn, the plan will go to the full Legislature for approval during the 2022 Budget Session this winter.

Though Wyoming is unlikely to see major shifts to its district maps due to its anemic growth, the process still has potential for significant implications.