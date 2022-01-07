Redistricting too political? One senator wants to remove the job from lawmakers' purview

As state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle grow increasingly frustrated with the task of redistricting, Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, is looking to dramatically change how it’s done the next time around.

In Wyoming, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee — which is made up of sitting legislators — is tasked with redistricting the state every 10 years. Gierau told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that he requested the drafting of a bill that would take the responsibility away from the committee and give it to an independent body, none of whom hold elected office. The Teton County senator plans to introduce it in the upcoming budget session.

At a Management Council meeting on Thursday, state lawmakers expressed their dissatisfaction with how the process has gone so far, with multiple of them acknowledging that it might be time to remove the power of redistricting from the purview of legislators.

Those supporting such a move tend to cite two main issues. One, the process is inefficient because of all the other work lawmakers have to do. Two, the process inevitably becomes personal as lawmakers redraw not only their colleagues districts, but their own.

“It just has been difficult because, despite everyone’s best intentions and best efforts, this process gets personal,” Gierau said. “There isn’t any way around it.”

Both Gierau and Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, the co-chairman of the corporations committee, acknowledged how difficult it can be for lawmakers to have their constituency changed.

“If they redraw the lines, and you have a whole bunch of folks you’ve never represented before, it’s difficult,” Gierau said.

Wyoming would not be the first to create a redistricting commission — roughly a dozen states use an independent body to redistrict.

As it stands, Gierau does not know exactly who would staff that commission, but he is entertaining the idea of retired legislators or creating an application process for the public.

The Legislature could still be involved in some capacity, even if the process of drawing the map is outsourced. The Legislature, for example, may still have to approve the final map.

Having a legislative committee redistrict the state does help to maintain the party-wide interests of constituents. Wyoming currently has the most Republican legislature in the country, and if the state created an independent commission that was not as GOP-heavy, it could detract from voters’ interests.

Gierau, a Democrat, said he wants to take that reality into account with his bill.

“Even though I’m on the wrong side of it, I think it’s important to keep that political advantage,” he said.

The corporations committee aimed to be done with redistricting by Dec. 1, but it is going to drag on well into the new year. Committee members believes they will have two or more meetings before the budget session begins on Feb. 14.

“I’m slightly jealous of states that have an independent redistricting commission at this point,” said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, a member of the corporations committee.

“Because it’s being done by legislators, it has to be a political process. So you have to have a bill that can get 31 votes in the House and 16 votes in the Senate,” Yin previously told the Star-Tribune. “Our goal is to deal with the change that has happened to our state and figure out how to best represent our constituents.”

The committee’s next meeting is Wednesday, most likely in Casper.

The outstanding issues for the committee are sorting out the eastern side of the state, particularly around Weston County and whether or not it stays whole, as well as figuring out how the Senate districts will be maneuvered. So far, the committee has been focusing mainly on the House districts.

The idea is for the committee to sponsor one bill with one redrawn map, but it is possible that multiple maps may get introduced during the session.

“They’re doing a great job, but they’re doing a tough job and I just wonder if there is a better way,” Gierau said.

The senator’s bill needs a two-thirds majority to even be introduced, an uphill battle in a session focused on the state’s finances. But because redistricting is top of mind for legislators, the bill may see an easier path forward.

