Rep. Bunky Loucks will not finish term in Wyoming Legislature

Longtime Casper Republican Rep. Bunky Loucks — who was already set to retire this year — has decided not to finish his final term in the Wyoming Legislature, the Natrona County Republican Party announced Monday.

Loucks, a local businessman, told the Star-Tribune in an interview Monday that while he wanted to serve out the remainder of his term, the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing economic fallout has required him to return focus to Wyoming Office Products & Interiors, which he said was hit particularly hard during the crisis.

On top of dealing with his professional life, public service demands have grown increasingly grueling in recent months for the five-term lawmaker, who holds seats on both the Minerals, Business and Economic Development and the Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs joint committees.

In the month of May alone, Loucks said he’d spent dozens of hours in Zoom calls related to his legislative workload and, with the potential for additional special sessions down the line, Loucks said he simply doesn’t have the time to finish his service and save his business at the same time.