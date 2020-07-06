Rep. Bunky Loucks will not finish term in Wyoming Legislature

Longtime Casper Republican Rep. Bunky Loucks — who was already set to retire this year — has decided not to finish his final term in the Wyoming Legislature, the Natrona County Republican Party announced Monday.
Loucks, a local businessman, told the Star-Tribune in an interview Monday that while he wanted to serve out the remainder of his term, the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing economic fallout has required him to return focus to Wyoming Office Products & Interiors, which he said was hit particularly hard during the crisis.
On top of dealing with his professional life, public service demands have grown increasingly grueling in recent months for the five-term lawmaker, who holds seats on both the Minerals, Business and Economic Development and the Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs joint committees.
In the month of May alone, Loucks said he’d spent dozens of hours in Zoom calls related to his legislative workload and, with the potential for additional special sessions down the line, Loucks said he simply doesn’t have the time to finish his service and save his business at the same time.
“I don’t want to be a quitter or anything,” Loucks said. “It’s just necessary with the amount of time I need to put in my company. I’m going to have to get on the road like I used to do and meet customers. I haven’t done that in many years, because we had other people to do that, and we don’t now.”
With Loucks’ resignation, the party has scheduled a meeting at 6 p.m. July 15 at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper to vet and nominate three candidates to serve Loucks’ term through the remainder of the year. Each candidate will have 10 minutes to state their case. The nominees will then go onto the Natrona County Commissioners, who will have the final say on filling that seat.
It is unclear early on who would be most likely to replace Loucks. House District 59, which Loucks has served since 2011, is currently facing a three-way Republican primary this August and, unless a new candidate submits their name to the party by the July 13 deadline, will be represented by one of those candidates through the remainder of the year.
Currently, that list includes Fox Spa owner and local activist Leah Juarez, Mills town planner Kevin O’Hearn, and local businessman David Carpenter, each of whom are relative newcomers to electoral politics. Juarez led a 2019 recall effort for Mills Mayor Seth Coleman, who initially planned to challenge Loucks after Loucks pulled a bill clarifying recall election protocols.
Whoever is chosen will still need to win their election on Aug. 18 if they wish to continue their term past December.
