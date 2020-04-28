Rep. Cathy Connolly postpones retirement, announces re-election bid

And in the short-term, those issues appear to be daunting, if not overwhelming. As the economy remains at a standstill, hundreds – if not thousands – of Wyomingites potentially face the prospect of not being able to pay their rent. Oil, gas and coal revenues have diminished significantly, putting social programs and the state’s education system squarely in the firing line.

“I never want to use the word ‘opportunity’ to talk about this – I just don’t,” she said. “It makes me sick to think about that. But what this pandemic has done is to uncover the reality of the majority of people’s lives as well as our small businesses. There’s this notion that everyone has or should have three or six months of money in reserve for something that happens, but that reality doesn’t exist. People living carefully and month-to-month is far more the reality than having a large savings account to make up for lost work. That is something most people did not understand.”