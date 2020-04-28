Rep. Cathy Connolly postpones retirement, announces re-election bid

This time last month, it appeared that House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly was ready to call it a career.
Even before the 2020 legislative session had wrapped up, several locals were waiting in the wings for their chance to fill the void if she departed. Despite the lack of a formal announcement from the longtime Laramie Democrat when the Legislature adjourned last month, observers expected the longtime advocate for women’s and workers’ rights would be leaving the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Then, a pandemic struck, and Connolly — recognizing the unprecedented challenge faced by the communities she had fought for nearly a dozen years to protect — realized her work was not yet finished.
Getting to that point won’t necessarily be a cake walk. Already, Connolly has one primary challenger, Marc Homer, who has officially entered the race to represent House District 13, leaving Connolly facing her first-ever competitive primary in Wyoming politics. However, the University of Wyoming professor sees this moment in the state’s history as one where experience means more than it ever did.
“I want to be part of the solution,” Connolly told the Star-Tribune in a Tuesday morning interview. “It’s the recognition that these issues need leadership, and that they aren’t going to be solved during this interim.”
And in the short-term, those issues appear to be daunting, if not overwhelming. As the economy remains at a standstill, hundreds – if not thousands – of Wyomingites potentially face the prospect of not being able to pay their rent. Oil, gas and coal revenues have diminished significantly, putting social programs and the state’s education system squarely in the firing line.
For Connolly, the vulnerabilities in the system exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic appear to be solvable through solutions she has advocated for years, from efforts to diversify state revenues and broaden the tax base to expanding social programs like Medicaid.
In an election year believed by many to have the potential to reshape the Legislature, Connolly believes her presence as an established leader is more critical than ever.
“I never want to use the word ‘opportunity’ to talk about this – I just don’t,” she said. “It makes me sick to think about that. But what this pandemic has done is to uncover the reality of the majority of people’s lives as well as our small businesses. There’s this notion that everyone has or should have three or six months of money in reserve for something that happens, but that reality doesn’t exist. People living carefully and month-to-month is far more the reality than having a large savings account to make up for lost work. That is something most people did not understand.”
Already, some of those conversations are taking place. In the Legislature’s Management Council, discussion has shifted to finding ways to relieve cost-burdened renters and expand unemployment insurance benefits. But there are other populations that need greater understanding, Connolly said, that cannot be assisted by the work traditionally carried out by community centers and faith communities.
“That doesn’t even get to health care,” she added. “We have to do something about health care, from our infrastructure to access. We have to expand Medicaid. To not do so is almost unconscionable at this point. I could just go on and on about what this crisis has illustrated … we just simply can’t pretend these issues don’t exist anymore.”
As a result, this interim session – and the session beyond it – could be a forum for numerous policies Connolly has long championed but had little success in advancing. In recent years, Connolly has proposed policies like a permanent, 1 cent sales tax and a small income tax on the state’s wealthiest individuals that, according to projections, would have generated hundreds of millions in new revenues within its first two years.
As issues beyond the pandemic – like recent impacts to the state’s energy sector – remain likely to persist long after Wyoming begins to reopen, Connolly says the state needs to be ready for long-term changes to how it does business.
“I’ve been saying this for years,” she said. “It will be a very hard pill to swallow, but we need to take a hard look at our taxation structure and we need to change it. Because the reality is we can’t cut a lot more from our budget. We just can’t. We did that years ago, and now, we’re going to need to look very hard and seriously at our alternatives.”
