Rep. Cheney discusses impeachment decision, future of Republican Party

“The oath that I took can never bend to political pressure, to mob rule or to partisanship,” she said. “And that's what we should want from all of our elected officials. Because if you are unwilling to defend the Constitution, or if you're only willing to defend it when it serves your political purpose, then the Constitution will not stand. It only survives -- and our governmental structure only survives -- if people of goodwill, who take that oath of office, are willing to fulfill it, no matter what the politics or what the partisanship is behind it. So I look forward very much to continuing to talk to the Republican Party around the state, talking to our voters on both sides of the aisle, having these discussions.