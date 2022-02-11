Rep. Chuck Gray files bill to ban critical race theory in Wyoming

Critical race theory is not currently taught in Wyoming classrooms, and one lawmaker is seeking to make sure it stays that way.

Casper Rep. Chuck Gray filed a bill Friday that explicitly seeks to block critical race theory from being taught in Wyoming classrooms.

Broadly, the "Ban on teaching and training critical race theory" prohibits preschool through 12th grade students from "instruction that presents any form of blame or judgement on the basis of race ethnicity, sex, color or national origin."

More specifically, teachers are also not allowed to teach students that a person, because of their "sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin," is inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same "sex, race, ethnicity, religion color or national origin," nor are they allowed to teach students that the U.S. is "fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist."

Former President Donald Trump used similar language in a 2020 executive order, in which the Trump administration banned federal contractors from teaching that "the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist."

“It’s pivotal that we ban critical race theory in Wyoming," Gray said. "Critical race theory is inconsistent with our values and we need to ban it in Wyoming."

Gray also told the Star-Tribune that he spoke to educators about the topic.

An official with the Wyoming Education Association, which represents the state's public school teachers, expressed concern over the bill.

“It is definitely a substantial concern that it seems like, again, political expediency around inflammatory rhetoric and not data driven…education policy," said Tate Mullen, the group's director of government relations.

Critical race theory is an academic framework for examining how racism is embedded in U.S. institutions and society.

As the bill title implies, the draft also moves to prohibit state, town, and county agencies from requiring employees to undergo training on the same topics that are prohibited in the teaching section of the bill.

This legislation would also give those that are taught or trained in a way that violates this law the power to sue over the matter. Teachers, administrators, school districts or state agencies can be fined $5,000 per violation.

At least 35 states have introduced anti-critical race theory legislation so far, according to ABC News.

This is the second bill to be filed for the upcoming budget session that is related to critical race theory.

Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil's Tower, and the Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, filed a bill earlier this week that requires school districts to create an online directory listing all teaching materials and curriculum used in each school by grade-level and subject.

This bill never uses the phrase critical race theory, and Driskill maintains that it does not have to do with that fraught topic.

But the former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow linked the bill to critical race theory at the press conference held on the legislation in the fall.

“Nationwide, we’ve seen K-12 school board meetings engulfed in hostile debate about critical race theory in classrooms,” Balow said. “It is time that we take a stand and action in Wyoming to address this very topic.”

Balow has since resigned her post to take on the same job in Virginia in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s cabinet, a politician whose campaign was heavily focused opposition to critical race theory.

These two measures will be presented to lawmakers at the upcoming budget session, at which point both bill drafts will need to clear a two-thirds vote to be introduced. Only bills related to the budgets and redistricting do not have to clear the supermajority vote.

Read Gray's full bill here.

This story will be updated.

