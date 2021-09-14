Rep. Chuck Gray suspends campaign to unseat Cheney

Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, has suspended his campaign for the U.S. House seat now held by Rep. Liz Cheney, he announced in a press release Tuesday.
"Our first and most important goal is to unite to defeat Liz Cheney," Gray said. "With that in mind, I will be suspending my campaign today."
"Thank you so much for your support - it has been a pleasure campaigning across our state," he added.
Gray has been in the race since early 2021 and has been doing a frequent town halls and speaking events throughout the state.
Last week, former President Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman, a lawyer and former candidate for Wyoming governor, in the race against Cheney.
Gray is the third candidate to either suspend or end their campaign following Trump's endorsement. Last week, Cheyenne businessman Darin Smith and Bryan Miller, chairman of the Sheridan County Republican Party, announced they were ending their campaigns.
Still, a number of candidates remain in the race in addition to Hageman and Cheney, including state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne. Outside of Cheney, who had another record-breaking fundraising quarter, Bouchard was the race's top fundraiser in individual contributions.
Bouchard has given no indication that he will be dropping out of the race.
In Wyoming, the top vote getter in a primary only needs a plurality of votes, rather than a majority. That means the field is sometimes split among a large group of candidates.
Trump and other Cheney critics worry that such a scenario could play out in Wyoming's House race, where the incumbent wins without a majority. That's put pressure on other candidates to drop out now that Trump has endorsed Hageman, a property rights attorney who ran for Wyoming governor in 2018.
Neither Gray nor his campaign immediately responded to request for comment.
