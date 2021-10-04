Rep. Hans Hunt resigns from Wyoming Legislature to join Lummis' staff

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hunt’s first paid job was on the family ranch at age 9, where he made $5 a day. He later went on to attended the University of Wyoming. In fact, Hunt was elected as a representative before he was a college graduate.

When the nine-term legislator Ross Diercks retired, Hunt threw his hat in the ring with a bit more than a semester left of his undergraduate education. He won a three-way Republican primary and then the general election in 2010. With this victory, he became the youngest member in the Wyoming Legislature at the time.

Hunt and Lummis have connections beyond his new gig — Lummis was also state legislator and became the youngest woman to be elected to the body when she won her own race.

Hunt’s successor will be chosen within the next couple weeks.