Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million.

The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this year, which spanned from Jan. 1 to March 31, Hageman raised more than $1.3 million compared to $443,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the end of 2021, Hageman had roughly $381,000 in the bank. Now she has over $1 million, according to a press release.

Hageman's haul is huge for any House candidate, let alone a challenger in their first foray into the federal political scene. In fact, the $1.3 million only slightly trails Cheney's $1.5 million that she raised in the first quarter of 2021.

That said, the Cheney campaign raked in $2.94 million in the first quarter of 2022, POLITICO Playbook reported Monday. Nearly $3 million is astronomical for a House candidate in a singular quarter months from the August primary. The Cheney campaign continually put up record numbers each quarter in 2021, with $1.5 million, $1.9 million, $1.7 million and $2.05 million respectively.

The Cheney campaign now has $6.8 million to spend.

While Hageman and Cheney are surpassing the million dollar mark over a singular quarter, these are not typical numbers for a Wyoming House race. In previous races Cheney and her few challengers raised hundreds of thousands and tens of thousands of dollars in a single quarter.

But this race is different because it embodies the nationwide power struggle between the traditional sect of the Republican party and the Trump loyalists.

Cheney angered Trump and his allies by denying his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen for Joe Biden and subsequently voting to impeach Trump. The Wyoming GOP voted to censure her and voted to symbolically no longer recognize her as a Republican. These developments have also raised her profile nationally, and she’s received new support from critics of the former president.

All the while, she has relentlessly criticized the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which paved the way for Hageman's entrance into the race.

Hageman, a Cheyenne- and D.C.-based natural resources lawyer and former gubernatorial candidate, announced her bid for Wyoming's lone House seat with Trump's endorsement in September. Hageman brought in about $745,000 from the time of her campaign launch through the end of 2021.

Hageman has centered her campaign around being anti-Cheney and pro-Wyoming values, repeatedly arguing that Cheney is not adequately fighting for the state because she’s too focused on fighting back against Trump, which Hageman says, is at odds with the beliefs of Wyomingites.

Hageman and Cheney are not the only ones in the Republican primary. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, and retired army colonel Denton Knapp remain in the race. Their fundraising severely trail the incumbent and her Trump-endorsed challenger.

The sources of Hageman and Cheney's millions will be released Friday. Both women had big name fundraisers that likely account for a notable portion of their quarter one fundraising.

Hageman had an event at the Miami home of a tech billionaire and Trump-backer Peter Thiel while Cheney had a fundraiser with U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah at the home of Bobbie and Bill Kilberg, a couple with decades of connections to previous Republican presidents.

While this race has been hyper-nationalized and funded partially by big time national political names, it's Wyoming voters who will decide who represents them in D.C. come Aug. 16.

