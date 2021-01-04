Rep. Liz Cheney says overturning election would be 'establishing a tyranny of Congress'

"This vote in Congress is not about President Trump. It’s about following the Constitution and recognizing that the authority here rests with the states and the people, not the federal government," she continued. "... I cannot in good faith surrender Wyoming’s right to determine the winner of the Presidential election in our state to a future Democratic Congress, which could, following the dangerous precedent we would be setting here, decide to reject our Republican electors on any pretext they found convenient."

Liz Cheney was not the only member of her family to speak out against the effort to overturn the election. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, joined the other nine living former secretaries of defense in a column cautioning against any military action in support of Trump's efforts. The Washington Post reported that the idea for writing the opinion piece began with a conversation between Cheney and Eric Edelman, a retired ambassador and former senior Pentagon official, about how Trump might seek to use the military in coming days.