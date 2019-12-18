Rep. Liz Cheney says vote to impeach Trump may 'damage our republic'

Prior to the vote on Wednesday, Cheney rose to the podium to call for a manual roll call vote to adopt the articles of impeachment so “the American people can see precisely who is supporting the impeachment of a duly elected president,” putting moderates in vulnerable seats on the record and on video in support of removing a president who may have carried — or came close to winning — their districts in 2016.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Members should be able to stand and identify themselves openly and on camera on the adoption of these articles of impeachment,” Cheney said Wednesday.

The plan could work: In New York, for example, Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi was a reluctant supporter of impeachment, facing a re-election battle next fall against the district’s Trump-aligned former congresswoman, Claudia Tenney, who was voted out in the blue wave election of 2018. Meanwhile, impeachment has been a difficult topic for some Democrats in battleground states like Pennsylvania, where a number of Democrats managed to flip Republican districts in 2018, while impeachment pressure has also led one Democrat, New Jersey’s Jeff Van Drew, to consider switching his party for self-preservation.