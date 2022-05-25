Rep. Liz Cheney tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Liz Cheney tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, her office announced in a statement.

"I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC's guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming," she said in the statement.

Cheney said she was fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

The congresswoman is currently in a difficult reelection bid after angering many Republicans over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Trump is set to make his first political visit to Wyoming on Saturday to campaign for his choice to unseat Cheney, attorney Harriet Hageman.

