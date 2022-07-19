Rep. Liz Cheney votes in favor of same-sex marriage protections

Rep. Liz Cheney and 46 other Republicans in the U.S. House voted Tuesday in favor of legislation that protects marriage equality.

The Respect for Marriage Act comes amid concerns that the federally protected right to same-sex marriage could be in jeopardy following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe. v. Wade. While that ruling addressed abortion, some legal scholars have suggested the reasoning behind it could be used to reconsider other judicially established rights like same-sex marriage.

The legislation would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act and requires federal recognition for same-sex and interracial marriages nationwide. DOMA defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman and allowed states to not recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states. That law has remained on the books despite the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that legalized same-sex marriage.

The congresswoman's vote, cast Tuesday evening, came roughly eight years after she said that she opposed same-sex marriage. Her stance then put her at odds with others in her family. Her sister, Mary, is a lesbian who is married to a woman.

In a 60 Minutes interview in September, Cheney said she had changed her views.

“I was wrong,” Cheney said. “I love my sister very much. I love her family very much, and I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right, and my sister and I have had that conversation.”

Cheney is facing an uphill reelection battle against natural resources lawyer Harriet Hageman, who has avoided answering questions on the issue.

When asked in person by the Star-Tribune at a town hall in Bar Nunn earlier this year, Hageman dismissed the question and walked off when pressed.

The Star-Tribune has also requested comment from her campaign staff. They did not respond until asked Tuesday whether Hageman would vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act if she wins her congressional bid.

"Harriet will examine all legislation that comes before the next Congress and make her decisions at that time," said Carly Miller, Hageman's campaign manager. "In all the hundreds of events she’s held across Wyoming since last year, and in the conversations she’s had with thousands of voters, this issue has come up exactly once, and it was a reporter who raised it. Wyomingites are more worried about the economy and having a member of Congress who will actually fight the Biden administration.”

As of 2017, 62% of Wyomingites backed same-sex marriage, which was legalized by the courts here in 2014. Although Wyoming is one of the nation’s most conservative states by many measures, its version of conservatism traditionally tends to leans libertarian, with a focus less on social issues than fiscal ones. In that sense, Cheney is falling in line with the broader sentiment in Wyoming — and the rest of the nation.

Support for legal same-sex marriage stands at 71% nationally, according to a 2022 Gallup poll. That’s the highest rating since the outfit began polling on the issue in 1996.

Although the Respect for Marriage Act passed the House easily, it is expected to stall in the Senate where Republicans will likely filibuster to block it.