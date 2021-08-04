Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, other Trump supporters to fundraise in Jackson

JACKSON — Some of former President Trump’s most ardent allies — U.S. House Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — will be in Jackson Hole to fundraise Thursday for some of the House GOP’s most conservative politicians.

The main event begins at 7 p.m. at Spring Creek Ranch and will be hosted by Peter and Stephanie Lamelas, Dan and Carleen Brophy, and Jay and Karen Kemmerer, owners of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Admission starts at $2,000 for couples.

An event organizer confirmed that all three were invited because they are either members or have been members of the House Freedom Caucus, which includes the “most conservative of all Republicans” per the Pew Research Center.

Reactions to the guest list from members of the local Republican party were mixed.