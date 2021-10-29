Rep. Steve Harshman apologizes after cursing Rep. Chuck Gray on hot mic

Rep. Steven Harshman apologized Friday, one day after he cursed a fellow lawmaker on a hot mic. In response, a third lawmaker signaled that he would ask his colleagues to censure Harshman.

On the third day of the special session, Harshman, a Casper Republican and former Speaker of the House, was participating remotely via Zoom and had his mic on when he used derogatory language against Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper.

“Chuck Gray, f*** [inaudible]," he was caught saying. "Little f******* [inaudible].”

It appears as though Harshman did not realize his mic was on.

The fourth day of the special session began with Harshman publicly apologizing to the entire body and Gray specifically. He apologized in person.

Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, then took action against Harshman, revoking his privileges to participate remotely.

Barlow identified three breaches: Addressing the body without permission from the chair, using a name of another member and inappropriate language.

“Whether intentional or inadvertent, there was a breach in that decorum,” Barlow said.

Speaking from the House floor, Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, then told lawmakers that he was going to bring a motion to censure “one member and possibly two members” of the body. Presumably, one is Harshman, but it remains unclear who the second member was.

His speech was before the body had a religious thread.

“I'm going to ask that each of you fast,” Bear said. “Why do I want you to fast? Because I want you to be focused in prayer.”

Bear declined to identify the second person who might face a censure attempt.

"I'm sorry, but I must speak to the other member personally and privately before I will state that publicly," he told a reporter.

Harshman served as Speaker of the House from 2017 to 2020. He has served with Gray since Gray took office in 2017.

Neither Harshman, Barlow nor Gray immediately responded to request for comment.

