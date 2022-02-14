Rep. Zwonitzer sued over residency allegations, House expected to act Tuesday

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer was served with a lawsuit Monday in the Capitol rotunda in connection to allegations that have been swirling since January that he does not live in the Cheyenne district he represents.

The suit comes a day before the House of Representatives is set to consider the matter.

At a GOP State Central Committee meeting last month, Carbon County GOP chairman Joey Correnti raised concerns that Zwonitzer may no longer reside in the district he was elected to represent. If that is indeed the case, it creates a vacancy for Zwonitzer's seat, per statute.

Zwonitzer, a Republican, represents House District 43, which encompasses the southeastern portion of Cheyenne and neighborhoods to the south of the city.

Three Republican precinct committee people that Zwonitzer represents are now suing him for his addresses. Zwonitzer told the Star-Tribune that they did not reach out to him for his addresses before filing the suit.

Speaker of the House Eric Barlow told lawmakers they should let him know by 5 p.m. Monday whether they were planning to bring a motion concerning Zwonitzer. The motion could come in a couple different forms. An existing committee could handle the matter, or a panel specifically tasked with the residency issue could be formed. The entire House could also vote on the matter.

Barlow is not recommending that the House convene a committee, but that does have fairly recent precedent.

In 2011, a Republican challenger, Matt Greene, unseated a Democrat in Albany County, former Rep. Seth Carson, but Carson challenged the legitimacy of Greene's election to the seat because he had been serving overseas in the months leading up to the election.

According to the Wyoming Constitution, a state legislator must have lived in their district for at least one year prior to serving. At the time, Greene owned a storage unit in the district, but was in the U.S. Military, which state statute says does not nullify someone's residency. Ultimately, Greene was seated and Carson lost.

That decision was determined by convening a committee to investigate, which then made a recommendation to the entire House.

"It adds so much work," said Tim Stubson, a former lawmaker and a member of the investigative committee tasked with handling the Greene residence matter. And that occurred during a general session, as opposed to the budget session that began Monday. Budget sessions are shorter and require lawmakers to pass a two-year budget for the state.

When addressing the Greene issue in 2011, the committee would work before the session convened for the day, during the lunch recess and after lawmakers left for the day.

Accusations from his own party

Zwontizer's residency allegations and the eventual lawsuit took a circuitous path. After Correnti raised the concerns people had brought to him, GOP chairman Frank Eathorne sent a letter and some residency materials to Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. Buchanan then forwarded all the materials to the entire House of Representatives, as determining eligibility to hold office is under the Legislature's purview.

"Our legal counsel through the attorney general and per the Constitution said that [the Legislature] was the proper place to send it," Buchanan said.

In Zwonitzer's letter to the Speaker and in conversations with the Star-Tribune, he explained that he sold a longtime home in his district at the beginning of 2021 and moved his in-district residency to a rental apartment. He conceded that he spends "significant time" outside his district at a farm on the east side of town.

"I am well within the law to maintain multiple properties and divide my time as I see fit in order to manage responsibilities and duties of my daily life," he wrote to the Speaker.

Zwontizer is not the only lawmaker who spends "significant time" outside his district. Other lawmakers are known to have properties outside of their district and even overseas. There is no statutory requirement on how much time a lawmaker must spend at their district property.

For example, Sen. Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne, has gone to Greece seven times in the past five months for periods of roughly 10 days, and he plans to go back in March. He is by no means alone in spending days at a time outside of his district.

"Would that constitute being away from my district for too long? I certainly don't think so," Pappas said. "I’m very in touch with my community. I was born and raised here. If I choose to spend time outside of my district, I don’t think anybody should question me. What are we living in? A totalitarian state? If that’s the case, we better change statute on where you spend your time."

Some suspect politics are at play, and that the residency allegations from his own party stem from the fact that Zwonitzer is considered a moderate.

"This probably came from somebody that’s a little bit overzealous, who doesn’t really like Zwonitzer," Pappas said. "Zwonitzer tends to be a fairly moderate Republican, and the state party is going more and more to the right and they want to see more and more conservatives in the spots."

Correnti denies that the issue has to do with politics.

"In this case, I saw enough legitimate documentation to give me legitimate concern," Correnti said. "If they had brought me documentation on other legislators, you probably would have seen it too."

Correnti and the state party are also concerned that as chairman of the redistricting committee, Zwontizer was drawing maps to include his farm in what would become the new House District 43, which Zwonitzer represents.

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, another redistricting committee member, partially shut those allegations down at a recent meeting, pointing out that the drawing of Cheyenne's districts are based on zip codes.

By Tuesday, there will be a clear path forward on this matter, Barlow said. The House would need a majority to convene a committee to investigate.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.