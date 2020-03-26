Report forecasts significant tourism and hospitality job losses in Wyoming

Details murky

Precise numbers for the number of unemployed across Wyoming are uncertain. While recent federal figures show more than 2,300 unemployment claims were filed last week in Wyoming, according to numbers reported by the New York Times, exact figures are currently elusive due to several factors including varying eligibility requirements, overwhelmed unemployment offices and continuing layoffs heading into this week.

However, DWS Director Robin Cooley said in a news conference this week that her division is keeping up with heightened demand and that unemployment claims are being processed within two days with no waiting period.

Meanwhile, trends for hospitality, as well as travel, have been abysmal nationally. According to insights released Wednesday by analytics firm STR, year-over-year occupancy rates in hotel rooms have fallen by 57 percent since this time last year, resulting in an average revenue loss of nearly 70 percent per room across the country.