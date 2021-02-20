Report shows Indigenous people are killed, go missing at much higher rates than white people

Some of the disparity in that coverage, said Sydney Allred, the northwestern regional representative for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, is by design, and that she has had numerous issues trying to get media coverage for Indigenous persons who go missing. And when that coverage comes, she said, it often comes too late to make a difference.

“It’s only after something really ugly happens that someone reaches out for an interview,” she said. “We won’t do it at that point. One thing we’ve found out is that ‘If it bleeds, it leads,’ and we see that in local and state media. What that does is traumatize everybody all over again, and I do wonder if there could be a media sensitivity training over how to deal with these types of cases.”

Some are looking to reclaim that message. Also on the call were Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Jordan Dresser and Sophie Barksdale, who with production company Caldera Productions are working on a documentary project examining a side of the dialogue around missing and murdered Indigenous women on the reservation that has goes beyond the statistics, building on the conversation in a more constructive way.

“We want people to know and love these women as their families know and love these women, and as we’ve come to know and love these women,” said Barksdale.

