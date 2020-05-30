Reports to Child Protective Services see sharp drop since schools closed, data show

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of reports filed with Child Protective Services have fallen precipitously since many school districts stopped in-person classes in late March, Department of Family Services data show, likely setting up the state for a backlog of cases heading into the summer months.

Since Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow first recommended schools remain closed in mid-March, reports to CPS have fallen to approximately 453 a month, down from the typical monthly average of 605, Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt told lawmakers Friday.

In real terms, that means 150 or more children who are likely in uncertain situations who may not be receiving services. And some, according to department projections, could be in more dire scenarios than others. Based on DFS estimates, 17 of those children, statistically, would have likely been placed in a foster home based on previous data, while an estimated 135 would have met the criteria for an in-home visit.

DFS officials expect to be hit with a backlog of demand heading into the summer. By July, an estimated 463 children will likely meet the criteria for in-home visits, while 60 will likely meet the threshold required to be taken into protective custody.