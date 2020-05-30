Reports to Child Protective Services see sharp drop since schools closed, data show

The number of reports filed with Child Protective Services have fallen precipitously since many school districts stopped in-person classes in late March, Department of Family Services data show, likely setting up the state for a backlog of cases heading into the summer months.
Since Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow first recommended schools remain closed in mid-March, reports to CPS have fallen to approximately 453 a month, down from the typical monthly average of 605, Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt told lawmakers Friday.
In real terms, that means 150 or more children who are likely in uncertain situations who may not be receiving services. And some, according to department projections, could be in more dire scenarios than others. Based on DFS estimates, 17 of those children, statistically, would have likely been placed in a foster home based on previous data, while an estimated 135 would have met the criteria for an in-home visit.
DFS officials expect to be hit with a backlog of demand heading into the summer. By July, an estimated 463 children will likely meet the criteria for in-home visits, while 60 will likely meet the threshold required to be taken into protective custody.
Public safety measures, however, have made visits difficult for the cases that do get reported. According to that same data, face-to-face visits currently sit at about 35 percent, up from about 26 percent at the start of the crisis. And while that number is likely to increase, Schmidt said, remote visits are likely to continue for some time into the future.
And while the increase in cases will be temporary, she noted in her report to lawmakers, the impacts will likely be sustained. The department’s current roster of caseworkers are anticipated to exceed their target of 18 cases per worker, likely meaning children will spend an even longer amount of time in the system.
Lawmakers will likely debate potential legislation to address these concerns heading into a special session in late June. However, the legislation is expected to encounter budgetary challenges as the division – which receives more than half of its funding from the state’s general fund, according to budget data – will likely face the prospect of budget cuts due to the greater economic downturn impacting the state.
