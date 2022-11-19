Republican caucus sticks with tradition in pick for speaker of the House

House Republicans chose Rep. Albert Sommers to be the next speaker of the House on Saturday, passing over his far-right colleague Sheridan Rep. Mark Jennings for the post, a lawmaker who attended the GOP caucus in Casper told the Star-Tribune.

In the Senate, the Legislature's current majority floor leader, Sen. Ogden Driskill, was voted president, a legislative source said.

Saturday's vote means that, despite the inroads made by hard-line conservatives in the recent elections, key positions holding power within state government will still be controlled by more traditional Republicans. That includes the post of Gov. Mark Gordon, who was reelected by a landslide and is ultimately responsible for signing bills into law.

Shortly following the general elections, Sommers and Jennings emerged as close competitors in a contest for speaker of the House that could have decisively shifted the tone of the Legislature further right, reflecting the same shift that occurred in this year's election. While Sommers represents a more traditional approach to Republican leadership, the selection of Jennings, who's associated with the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus, could have created a wider opening for far-right factions of the House to hold bigger sway over the body's proceedings.

In his close to a decade of service in the Legislature, Sommers, a Pinedale rancher who has a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wyoming, has been the House majority whip, speaker pro tempore and majority floor leader. He's a member of six committees this year and has chaired the Broadband Task Force and the Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration, as well as a subcommittee on updating the Legislative procedures manual.

It's somewhat unusual for there to be multiple candidates jockeying for leadership positions in the Legislature. Traditionally, those positions have been bestowed based on seniority which, in this situation, would have made Sommers the natural pick; Jennings has been in the Legislature for a shorter time than Sommers, and he's never held a leadership position.

This isn't the first time Jennings, who has connections to the far-right House Freedom Caucus, has vied for speaker of the House. In 2020, the last time Legislative leadership was reshuffled, Jennings mounted an unexpected challenge to Gillette Rep. Eric Barlow for the post in an attempt to get the voice of what he called the "conservative right" to the table.

At the time, he admitted to a Star-Tribune reporter that his move broke from tradition, but added that House tradition had already been upended when Casper Rep. Steve Harshman decided to run in 2018 for a second term as speaker of the House.

Driskill, the Devils Tower Republican who's the pick for Senate president, has been in the Legislature since 2011, and was previously the Senate vice president. Besides being majority floor leader this year, he also chaired the Senate Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee. He spearheaded the controversial 2022 Civics Transparency Act, a bill that former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow associated with concerns over the teaching of critical race theory in schools, though Driskill maintained that it was simply meant to increase transparency. (The bill didn't make it into law.) Driskill also sponsored the 2021 charter school bill, which did make it into law and allows potential charter schools to get charter contracts through the State Loan and Investment Board rather than through local school districts.

Sheridan Republican Sen. Dave Kinskey was voted as Senate vice president.

The speaker of the House and Senate president have a lot of sway over how business gets done during the Legislative session. They get to choose who is on what committees, including making all appointments for committee chairs. They also have control over what legislation goes to what committees, and in what order.

The caucus also chose Baggs Sen. Larry Hicks as Senate majority floor leader. Hulett Rep. Chip Neiman, who's entering his second term and is also associated with the House Freedom Caucus, was chosen as majority floor leader on the House side. The Star-Tribune is still waiting on results for other leadership positions.

Though party caucuses will have already chosen who they want in leadership, there still has to be an official vote in the Legislature on candidates for speaker and speaker pro tempore in the House, as well as president and vice president of the Senate. Those votes will happen on the first day of the session. Although lawmakers can theoretically vote for a candidate other than the one that was chosen in their party's caucus, that doesn't happen very often.

This article has been updated.