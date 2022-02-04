Republican National Committee censures Rep. Liz Cheney

The Republican National Committee voted Friday to censure Rep. Liz Cheney over her service on the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The censure was decided by voice vote of the 168-member committee, video of the vote posted by The Hill shows.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Frank Eathorne, the chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party.

The resolution that censured Cheney called the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol "legitimate political discourse."

Cheney hit back on Twitter, posting a video of the violence and rioting from that day with the caption, "This was January 6th. This is not “legitimate political discourse.”"

Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the only other Republican on the select committee, was also censured by the body.

National committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said it's the "first time" she knows of that the national Republican Party has censured current members of Congress.

The vote comes during a tough reelection campaign for Cheney, who angered many in her own part for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Capitol riot.

Cheney has refused to back down from her criticism of Trump, whom she says is a threat to the rule of law in the United States. She's also called elements of the state party "radical."

"Frank Eathorne and the Republican National Committee are trying to assert their will and take away the voice of the people of Wyoming before a single vote has even been cast," a Cheney spokesman said Friday, after the censure.

Trump is backing lawyer Harriet Hageman in the effort to unseat Cheney. The censure shows Cheney cannot effectively represent Wyoming in Congress, Hageman said in a statement Friday.

"She doesn’t have allies in the Republican Party, and the Democrats only see her as a temporary and useful tool to achieve their partisan ends," Hageman said. "She spends every minute of every day engaged in her personal vendetta against Donald Trump, and that is not why Wyoming sent her to Congress."

This censure comes almost a year to the day after the Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure the congresswoman.

In the time since, Cheney has also been "unrecognized" as a Republican by the state GOP.

Leaders of the state party privately signed a letter that would allow the national party to financially back Hageman, the Washington Post reported.

The letter also deems Hageman as the presumptive nominee in the race.

