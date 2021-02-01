Republican parties in 10 Wyoming counties have now censured Cheney for her impeachment vote

"We are in a battle for the soul of the Republican Party, and I intend to win it," Gaetz said at Thursday’s rally.

The pressure has been growing at home as well. As of Sunday night, 10 different county-level Republican organizations in Carbon, Lincoln, Johnson, Crook, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Hot Springs, Washakie, Fremont and Albany counties had formally voted to censure Cheney, with several other counties – including Niobrara, Weston, Park, Big Horn, and Uinta Counties – planning their own censure votes in the coming days.

The Sweetwater County Republican Party, for example, stated Cheney had “betrayed the trust and failed to honor the will of the very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters who elected her.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Because she voted in an anarchic proceeding against President Donald J. Trump which was conducted in contravention of established principles of due process – a proceeding that provided no probative evidence for consideration, called no witnesses to testify under oath, permitted no questioning of the accusers by the accused – Representative Liz Cheney stood in defiance of the quantifiable will of the substantial majority of Wyoming citizens and devalued the political influence of the State of Wyoming,” a copy of the resolution read.