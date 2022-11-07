Republican Party increases registration numbers since primaries

Overall voter registration in Wyoming has ticked up since the primary elections, according to records from the Secretary of State's Office.

But only the Republican Party has increased its numbers while other parties have lost some voters.

There were 296,907 registered voters in Wyoming as of Nov. 1, according to records from the Secretary of State Office. That's up by 9,893 people from the number of registered voters on Aug. 16 -- primary election day.

In contrast, the number of registered voters in the 2020 election cycle jumped by more than 35,000 between the primaries and Nov. 1.

The smaller jump so far this year could be the outcome of the Republican primary congressional race between Rep. Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman, which drew unprecedented attention from the electorate. Overall, though, there have still been significantly more voters registered for the primaries and the general election this year compared to 2020.

As of the first of this month, 233,141 people in Wyoming, or about 78.5% of the total registered voters, are Republican. Roughly 11.2% are Democrat, a decline of 3,230 from the number of Democrats who were registered for primary election day.

Only 8,201 -- or 4.5% -- of the 182,232 votes cast in the primary elections were on the Democratic ticket. In contrast, roughly 18.2% of votes cast in the 2020 primary election were on the Democratic ballot. The low number this year is likely the result of Democrats crossing over to vote for Cheney in the U.S. House race.

In order for a political party to maintain major party status, one of its candidates for U.S. House, governor or secretary of state has to get at least 10% of votes in the general election, according to state statute. If the Democratic Party lost its major party status, then Democratic candidates wouldn't be able to get on the primary election ballot.

But that probably won't happen, since Democrats won't be splitting their vote among multiple Democratic candidates for one office on Tuesday, and "strategic voting" isn't as much of a factor in general elections as it is in primaries.

Wyoming has two minor parties -- the Constitution and Libertarian parties. A little less than 1% of total registered voters were affiliated with either as of Nov. 1. A little more than one percent were affiliated on primary election day.

A pretty sizable chunk of registered voters -- roughly 9.4% -- were unaffiliated with a political party as of Nov. 1. That number declined by 4,369 registered voters from the primary elections.

The Republican Party was the only group that increased its registration numbers from the primaries.

Between primary election day and Nov. 1, nearly 18,000 voters registered with the party.

On Monday, the Secretary of State's Office reported that it had received 62,189 absentee ballots for the general election.