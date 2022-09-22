Republican secretary of state challenger makes bid for interim position

A Republican challenger who lost in the secretary of state primary election is making a bid for the role’s interim position.

Mark Armstrong, a former geologist, garnered 9.3% of the Republican vote in the primaries. Trump-backed Republican nominee for secretary of state Chuck Gray won 49.5% of the vote, beating out his closest challenger, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, by about 9 points.

There aren’t any other candidates for secretary of states running in the general election, so it’s almost certain Gray will become Wyoming’s next secretary of state.

But the Republican Party will need to choose candidates to temporarily fill the position following former Secretary of State Ed Buchanan’s resignation last Thursday. Buchanan left the role to take a job as a judge in Goshen County. That leaves three months until someone new will assume the position. Republican Party leaders called on Buchanan to stay through the November election, but Buchanan nevertheless went ahead with his plans.

The Republican State Central Committee will choose three candidates this Saturday and refer them to Gov. Mark Gordon, who will then appoint one of the three to fill the interim position. The short timeline means the interim secretary of state will have mere weeks to prepare for the November elections.

Armstrong, like Gray, is concerned about voter fraud. According to the application, he has made 17 FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests “demanding information regarding the 2020 election” and questions the integrity of absentee and mail-in ballots, suggesting they should be limited to “people with special circumstances...” He’s currently the Albany County GOP committeeman.

It’s not clear if there are any other applicants for the interim position. Wyoming GOP Executive Director Kathy Russell and Secretary Donna Rice did not respond to the Star-Tribune by deadline. The Star-Tribune reached out to several local GOP leaders, who said they did not know of any other applicants right now.

The selection meeting will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wind River Recreation Center and is open to the public.