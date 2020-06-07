Republican Utah lawmaker to back NAACP police-reform plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Republican lawmaker in Utah said Friday he'll support police reform legislation championed by the NAACP aimed at ending brutality and racial profiling in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Utah was among the first states to publicly respond to a call from the group's national headquarters for branches to pursue reform legislation, said Jeanetta Williams, president of NAACP’s tri-state conference area of Idaho-Utah-Nevada. Priorities include the demilitarization of law enforcement, tracking and reporting data, and education and training of all officers.

GOP state Sen. Daniel Thatcher has agreed to pursue three of the items brought forth by the NAACP: limiting use of force, increasing transparency in discipline records and strengthening citizen review boards. Williams said she hopes the state's racial and ethnic minority legislators will agree to propose others.

“The best way for us to support the NAACP right now is to listen to them, hear them and follow their lead,” Thatcher said.

He successfully sponsored a hate-crimes law in Utah last year, pushing though a bill that had stalled in the GOP-dominated Legislature for years.