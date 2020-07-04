Republican who came out as gay in Utah ousted in primary

The Utah LGBTQ rights group Equality Utah agreed his sexuality was a deciding factor in the race. “He is as conservative a Republican as you can get — and the only difference between him and elected officials he serves with, is that he is openly gay,” said executive director Troy Williams.

Ivie said as he made campaign calls, one person said they wished he had succeeded when he tried to kill himself at age 22 while struggling with his sexuality.

Ugly messages on social media picked up, and there were insinuations he had lied by getting married and starting a family over a decade ago, he said. He and his wife separated shortly before he came out but they remain close and co-parent their children, including things like a blended July 4 camping trip with his partner, Ivie said.

The property tax hike also created political headwinds, and his opponent said that was the main determiner in the race. Former Marine Lt. Col. Tom Sakievich said Ivie’s sexual orientation was referenced by some voters, but it was a “minor, minor issue” compared with the 67% tax hike approved by the commission.

Ivie said many voters understood the tax hike when he explained the real cost to the average homeowner was less than a Netflix subscription. That issue alone doesn’t explain his lopsided loss by 20 percentage points, he said.