Republicans expected to dominate statewide races, UW poll shows

As usual, Republican candidates are expected to dominate statewide races on Tuesday, a new University of Wyoming survey released Friday shows.

UW's School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies partnered with the school's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center to conduct a survey of 436 Wyoming residents between Oct. 22 and Thursday, according to the university. The surveyors selected residents at random.

The results aren't surprising. Wyoming is a deeply red state, and Republicans have won all races for the five statewide executive offices since 1994, as well as all races for U.S. House since 1978, according to Dr. Jim King, a UW political science professor and the survey's director.

The Republican primary race for Wyoming's lone House seat drew national attention as incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken Trump critic, faced off against Trump's pick, land attorney Harriet Hageman. Hageman ousted Cheney by nearly 40 points in the August primary.

The UW poll shows that Hageman leads Democratic nominee Lynnette Grey Bull by 36 points, with 62% saying they intend to vote for Hageman and 26% saying they'll vote for Grey Bull.

Roughly 94% of the survey respondents who said that they voted for Hageman in the primaries said they plan to vote for her again. About 67% of those who voted for Cheney said they intend to back Grey Bull on Tuesday.

This year, Republican candidates for three statewide elected offices won't be facing any challenger in the general elections. Those candidates would be secretary of state candidate Rep. Chuck Gray, state treasurer incumbent Curt Meier and state auditor incumbent Kristi Racines.

The poll shows that incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon will likely glide to victory, with 76% of respondents -- including 89% of Republicans and 73% of independents -- saying that he has their support.

In contrast, 54% of Democrats said they will support the Democratic nominee for governor Theresa Livingston. Almost a third of Democrats said they plan to vote for Gordon.

The most competitive statewide race is for state superintendent of public instruction, according to the survey.

The poll shows Republican nominee Megan Degenfelder leading by 30 points over her Democratic opponent, Sergio Maldonado, with 54% of respondents saying they plan to cast their vote for Degenfelder and 24% stating their intention to back Maldonado.

Another 22% said they were undecided. King said that's not very unusual for lower-profile offices and that Degenfelder is still very likely to win. Most of the undecided voters are Republican and will probably support Degenfelder come election day, he said.