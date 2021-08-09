Republicans in 2 Wyoming counties vote to stop recognizing Cheney as party member

Republicans in two Wyoming counties have voted to rescind recognition of Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of their party.

The Republican parties for Park and Carbon counties both unanimously voted in support of the move, which is symbolic and representative of the far right’s continued frustration with the congresswoman following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

“You will no longer be recognized as the official Republican Congressional Representative by the Park County Republican Party,” Martin Kimmet, the chairman of the Park County Republicans, wrote in a letter Thursday to Cheney.

Park County acted first with the letter. Carbon County Republicans voted Saturday, taking it a step further by unanimously backing a formal resolution.

“Park County set up the ball, Carbon County spiked it,” Joey Correnti, chairman of the Carbon County Republican Party, told the Star-Tribune. “And now other counties, I say by the end of the week you’ll have at least three or four other counties that are having meetings that will pass a similar resolution.”