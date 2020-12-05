Republicans see fundraising growth over 2019, but lag behind performance in 2018 elections

Though much of the money raised by the party this year went to pay for typical administrative expenses like rent, payroll and consulting services, the party’s travel and lodging expenses ($17,000) over the last two years actually exceeded the total amount of money spent on candidates this election cycle.

Some of the party’s biggest expenses came in the form of fundraising. The booking of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to serve as master of ceremonies at the party’s convention in Gillette this year cost the party just over $16,000, while the cost of catering and facility rental added up to a combined $27,000.

The events appeared to pay off, however: Though the $36,000 in un-itemized contributions processed days before the convention on June 30 lagged well below the cost of putting on the event, that amount combined with the party’s entire fundraising haul for the month of July totaled just under $59,000, a return on investment of approximately 37%. A $14,000 fundraiser in Cheyenne was also buoyed by approximately $26,000 in donations between Feb. 29 and the end of March.

For comparison, a “destination” style fundraiser, according to a GOP source, should only spend approximately 25% of what it expects to raise to put on an event, while smaller affairs should total just 10% of the overall haul.