Republicans see fundraising growth over 2019, but lag behind performance in 2018 elections

Despite a year plagued by infighting, the Wyoming Republican Party saw its 2020 fundraising haul increase nearly 52% over the previous year, defying expectations amid a lack of involvement from several top donors feuding with the party.
According to state-level campaign finance reports released earlier this fall, the Wyoming Republican Party raised roughly $254,000 in in-state contributions in the months leading up to the 2020 elections, far beyond the nearly $168,000 raised in 2019, bringing the party’s total fundraising haul to roughly $421,000 this cycle.
Most of those funds, according to campaign finance reports, appeared to have come from within the party itself. The state GOP’s largest sources of funding came from two large infusions of cash in May and June totaling approximately $68,000, coinciding with the party’s annual convention.
Other major sources of funding included the Republican National Committee — which gave roughly $13,000 to support the party’s activities throughout the year — and the various county parties, which contributed approximately $82,000 to the party’s coffers. That’s despite the lack of involvement from large county parities in Laramie and Natrona, which both declined to pay dues to the state party this year.
For comparison, Laramie County — arguably the party’s most significant holdout this year — contributed $27,000 to the state party ahead of the 2016 elections, making itself the largest contributor to the party’s activities that year.
Where did the money go?
For all the fundraising activity, the state’s most influential political organization was a bit player in what was most likely the state’s most expensive election.
Despite 26 GOP statehouse candidates on the ballot this year, the Wyoming Republican Party spent money on fewer than a dozen of them: an apparent result of a party resolution this year to offer financial support exclusively to candidates who signed pledges promising to adhere to at least 80% of the party’s platform.
While the state GOP spent tens of thousands of dollars on expenses supporting candidates through means like signage and direct-mail expenses, the $15,500 devoted directly to candidates was significantly less than the amount spent by independent political action committees around the state such as Diemer True’s Wyoming Hope and the Cowgirl Run Fund. The Natrona County Republican Party alone contributed $6,000 to support local candidates in competitive statehouse races.
Though much of the money raised by the party this year went to pay for typical administrative expenses like rent, payroll and consulting services, the party’s travel and lodging expenses ($17,000) over the last two years actually exceeded the total amount of money spent on candidates this election cycle.
Some of the party’s biggest expenses came in the form of fundraising. The booking of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to serve as master of ceremonies at the party’s convention in Gillette this year cost the party just over $16,000, while the cost of catering and facility rental added up to a combined $27,000.
The events appeared to pay off, however: Though the $36,000 in un-itemized contributions processed days before the convention on June 30 lagged well below the cost of putting on the event, that amount combined with the party’s entire fundraising haul for the month of July totaled just under $59,000, a return on investment of approximately 37%. A $14,000 fundraiser in Cheyenne was also buoyed by approximately $26,000 in donations between Feb. 29 and the end of March.
For comparison, a “destination” style fundraiser, according to a GOP source, should only spend approximately 25% of what it expects to raise to put on an event, while smaller affairs should total just 10% of the overall haul.
Fundraising down overall
Though the GOP’s fundraising performance in 2020 improved from what it was in the off year, it still lags significantly behind the party’s fundraising efforts in 2018 and only slightly outpaced the party’s fundraising performance in 2017, when the Wyoming GOP raised slightly less than $216,000, according to campaign finance reports.
In the lead up to the 2018 midterm elections, the Wyoming Republican Party managed to raise well over $600,000, including tens of thousands of dollars from donors such as Foster Friess (who gave significantly less this cycle), almost every GOP gubernatorial campaign, and the True family, which directed their money toward a number of moderate Republican candidates in competitive primary races this cycle.
The performance of the party’s federal accounts, meanwhile, lag well behind what they were in previous years. While more than half a million dollars flowed through the party’s accounts this year, according to the Federal Elections Commission, a majority of those funds came directly from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and were redirected back to the Republican National Committee, a common arrangement between state and federal Republican committees.
Democratic fundraising
At first glance, the Wyoming Democratic Party appeared to remain competitive with Republican fundraising this cycle, raising $356,000 despite a much smaller network of donors. However, the lion’s share of the party’s war chest came from a handful of significant donations from out-of-state organizations totaling just under 90% of the party’s total fundraising this year.
These included infusions of cash from organizations such as the Maryland-based election reform group the Fair Vote Action Fund ($60,000 total, all of which was used to facilitate the use of ranked-choice voting in the Wyoming Democratic Caucuses) and the Houston-based Action Now Initiative, a center-left advocacy group that contributed just over $136,000 to the party last winter.
The Arizona Democratic Party also contributed a little over $123,000 to support Democrat efforts in Wyoming this year.
