Republicans take over independent, minor party seats in Wyoming Legislature

The Legislature lost its only independent and minor-party lawmakers Tuesday. Republicans will take over those seats.

A record number of independent and minor party candidates ran for legislative seats this year. But none of them won their races.

Republican Cody Wylie handily beat out the incumbent in House District 39, Libertarian Marshall Burt. Before Burt won his first election to the Wyoming House of Representatives in 2020, the district had long been represented by Democrat Stan Blake, who had run unopposed in the primary and general elections for several years in a row.

Wylie, a political newcomer backed by Gov. Mark Gordon, grew up in Sweetwater County and studied political science at the University of Wyoming. He ran on a platform of keeping taxes low and diversifying Wyoming's economy.

Given the district's history of Democratic and Libertarian representation, Wylie said Wednesday morning that he had expected the race to be tighter; he won by 50 points, according to the most recent results from the Secretary of State's Office.

"I ran into a little bit of resistance here, but once talking to people, they realized that I'm gonna go to work for my neighbors, and I'm gonna represent them no matter what party they're from," Wylie said. "I think that really came across and hit home with people."

Burt didn't immediately respond to calls from the Star-Tribune on Wednesday morning.

Another Republican candidate, Joshua Larson, also swept a legislative seat in Sweetwater County that was previously held by Democrat Chad Banks.

Wylie said he was "hopeful" about the direction of Sweetwater County because the county is "sending a united front of Republicans" to the Legislature.

House District 22, which encompasses parts of Lincoln and Teton counties, also turned Republican after having been represented by independent Jim Roscoe since 2019. (He also represented the district from 2009 to 2012.) Roscoe didn't run for reelection this year.

Republican Andrew Byron went head-to-head with independent candidate Bob Strobel in the House District 22 race. Unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office show that Byron won by 14 points.

This is Byron's first time running for a seat in the Legislature. In a candidate interview with the Jackson Hole News & Guide, he described himself as "super moderate" candidate who wants to focus on safety, health and human services and infrastructure.

Byron didn't immediately respond to a call from the Star-Tribune.

Although Strobel ran as an independent, he has historically registered as a Republican because, as he previously described it to the Star-Tribune, "if you're not a Republican, you can't vote for anyone."

Strobel expressed some surprise Wednesday morning that he didn't get more votes in certain areas and that voter turnout wasn't higher in the district. (Turnout for the House District race was the lowest it has been since at least 2016.)

In the future, Strobel said he would probably prefer to help other people get elected rather than running again himself. (He has experience helping out behind the scenes with outgoing lawmaker Roscoe's previous campaigns.)

No other independents or minor-party candidates have won races in other districts. The race for Senate District 41, where Constitution Party candidate Matt Freeman is competing, hasn't been called yet. But the winner will likely be either Republican Bill Henderson or Democrat Jen Solis.