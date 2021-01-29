Resolution would require voter approval for tax increases

CI-75, approved by Montana voters in 1998, amended the state’s Constitution so any new or increased taxes required an election and voter approval. It was overturned by the Montana Supreme Court in early 1999 because it amended more than one part of the state’s Constitution, which did not comply with the state’s laws.

Similarly, Initiative 695, approved by Washington voters in 1999, required voter approval for tax increases. It was overturned by the Washington Supreme Court in early 2000 because it violated the state’s single subject rule by also repealing existing fees and excise taxes for motor vehicles.

With no true precedent, James’ resolution is in largely untrod territory, which is concerning to Madden.

“My usual way of approaching something like this is looking at where it has been tried before and how it has worked,” Madden said. “If there is another state and it worked there, that’s encouraging. But if no other state has done it, and we don’t know how it’s going to work, that would scare me.”

Even if there was precedent, Madden wonders whether this is the best time to place another hurdle in front of those hoping to raise revenue for the state.