Retired Sen. Mike Enzi dies following bike accident

“It is with great sorrow that I learned of the passing of my friend and mentor, former US Senator and former Mayor of Gillette, Mike Enzi. My heart goes out to his wife, Diana, and his entire family. As deeply as I feel his loss, it pales in comparison to what they must be feeling today. He was a close friend of my family and his loss creates a void that will not be filled,” the statement read. “Even though we are saddened by his loss, we need only look around us to see the positive impact he had on Gillette. It was during his tenure as Mayor that Gillette began to thrive.”