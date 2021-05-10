Retired U.S. Army colonel announces bid to unseat Cheney

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With as many votes that came in, and as many votes that each candidate got, I think it's very probable that there were people that voted twice or more or people who are deceased and someone voted for them,” Knapp said.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, despite repeated claims by Trump that President Joe Biden’s win was fraudulent. Trump’s assertions have been contradicted by multiple recounts, audits and the outcome of dozens of court cases.

Knapp’s relationship with the Cheney family dates back further than this campaign, however. Then-Rep. Dick Cheney appointed Knapp to the United States Air Force Academy as a student at Campbell County High School.

Mr. Cheney and Knapp have not corresponded about the 2022 campaign.

“I have great respect for the Cheney family and the public service that they've had. It’s only the last year that Liz has betrayed the state,” he said.