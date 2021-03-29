Revenge porn bill passes Wyoming Senate

The Wyoming Senate voted Monday to pass a bill that would make it illegal to share explicit images or videos without the subject’s consent.

House Bill 85 addresses what’s commonly known as revenge porn. As of 2019, Wyoming was just one of four states in the U.S. without any laws concerning the practice.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, passed unanimously out of the Senate on its third reading Monday, save for one excused senator. Now, amendments made in the chamber will go back to the House of Representatives — where it also passed with a consensus — for approval before being sent to Gov. Mark Gordon's desk.

Changes made to the bill in the Senate increased the penalty for distributing revenge porn from six months in prison and/or a $1,000 fine to up to one year behind bars and a $5,000 fine or both.

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, introduced the amendment, saying that the crime is still a misdemeanor but deserves a more severe sentence based on how harmful it can be to victims in the long term.

