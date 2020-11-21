Revenue committee advances 9 cent fuel tax increase, weighs potential tobacco tax hike

Members of the Joint Revenue Committee advanced a proposal to increase the state's current 24 cent fuel tax by 9 cents Thursday, making it one of just a handful of revenue-raising proposals to escape the committee this interim session.

Backed by state agencies as well as several industry groups, the nine cent tax increase is projected to raise approximately $60 million in funds for local governments as well as the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which is currently grappling with a $136 million gap in funding and few options to raise revenue.

Though the rise of more fuel efficient and electric vehicles have threatened the viability of fuel taxes in the long term, WYDOT director Luke Reiner told committee members that the bill could potentially serve as a bridge to the future implementation of a "road user charge," a system which charges people for the miles they actually drive on state highways with the help of remote tracking devices or some other, alternative system.