Rex Rammell announces 2022 bid for Wyoming governor

Rock Springs veterinarian and perennial candidate Rex Rammell has announced he is running against Gov. Mark Gordon in the 2022 Republican primary.

Rammell — who has run unsuccessful races for the Wyoming Statehouse, governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate in Wyoming and Idaho — announced his candidacy in a news release Wednesday. He said his campaign will center on seizing federal lands within Wyoming’s borders from the U.S. government as a means of avoiding the economic fallout from the Biden administration's pause on federal oil and gas leasing.

“This is a fight that has been in the works shortly after Wyoming became a state,” Rammell wrote in his release. “The 10th Amendment to the United States Constitution clearly states that all powers not specifically delegated to the federal government belong to the states. Accordingly, no power can be found in the Constitution for the federal government to own 25% of America’s land mass.”

